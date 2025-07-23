Hanwha makes history

동영상 고정 취소





In the match between Hanwha and Doosan at Jamsil, both teams showcased a remarkable game with outstanding defensive plays.



Hanwha aimed to achieve two 10-game winning streaks in a single season for the first time in 40 years in professional baseball.



What was the outcome?



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.



[Report]



In the third inning, with a runner on second, Doosan's Oh Myung-jin hit a well-placed ball towards the outfield, but Hanwha's Liberato made a spectacular diving catch.



The fantastic diving catch that erased the opponent's timely double was met with gratitude from starting pitcher Moon Dong-joo, who raised his hands in appreciation.



However, in the fifth inning, the situation reversed as Liberato found himself caught off guard by Oh Myung-jin's defense.



After fielding a tricky ground ball hit by Liberato, Oh Myung-jin made an accurate throw from a seated position to get the out.



The defensive showcase continued, while on the mound, a classic pitching duel unfolded.



In particular, Hanwha's Moon Dong-joo struck out nine batters through the sixth inning, delivering a flawless performance without allowing a single run.



Hanwha's Noh Si-hwan and Shim Woo-jun both hit solo home runs, leading Hanwha to defeat Doosan and achieve their second 10-game winning streak of the season.



This marks the second time in history that a team has recorded two 10-game winning streaks in a single season since Samsung in 1985.



In Changwon, KT's starting pitcher Ko Young-pyo showcased his ability to induce ground balls with an impressive performance.



He recorded six consecutive ground ball outs and, until the seventh inning, managed to get all but two batters out via ground balls and strikeouts, maintaining a scoreless game.



On the other hand, KT's Ahn Hyun-min hit a ball that soared through the sky.



Ahn Hyun-min hit a massive home run that made the defense give up the chase, marking his home run against all teams this season.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



