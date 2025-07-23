KBO to allow video review

News 9

[Anchor]

Whether the bat went around or not has been a hot topic in the first half of this season's professional baseball, specifically the check swing ruling.

As the controversy continued, the KBO made a sudden decision to introduce video review for check swings early.

This will take effect from Aug. 19.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

In a high pitch from KT's Lee Sang-dong, Hanwha's Choi Jae-hoon’s bat came out and then stopped, but the first base umpire ruled it a swing, resulting in a strikeout.

Even in slow motion, it was a vague situation, and Choi Jae-hoon seemed frustrated and could not return to the dugout for a while.

[Jang Seong-ho/KBSN Commentator/Commentary: "Right now, this is the most ambiguous situation for a check swing ruling, and Choi Jae-hoon might feel that he didn't fully swing."]

The KBO reviewed this scene using a check swing camera installed during the break and determined that it was indeed a swing.

If video review had been implemented, it could have avoided unnecessary disputes. As the controversy over check swings continued, the executive committee, which consists of the general managers of the ten teams, decided to introduce video review for check swings starting from the 19th of next month.

Each team will have two opportunities for review, separate from the existing video review, and if the ruling is overturned, the opportunity will be maintained. The overturn rate for check swing rulings in the Futures League, which is already in practice, is as high as 38%.

[Chae Eun-seong/Hanwha: "Even though I'm at first base, it's really hard to judge. Sometimes it looks like a swing but it's not and sometimes it doesn't look like a swing but it is. So, I think it would be good if it's used appropriately."]

KBO plans to conduct a trial operation over the next month to address remaining issues and will implement it starting from Aug. 19, applying it to fall baseball as well.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

