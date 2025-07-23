News 9

Ex-Marine Chief's warrant denied

입력 2025.07.23 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[Anchor]

The detention warrant for Kim Gye-hwan, the former Marine Corps commander who has denied the so-called 'VIP anger theory,' has been dismissed by the special prosecutor.

As Kim faced the risk of arrest for perjury, he stated for the first time in two years that he had heard of the 'anger theory.'

Reporter Han-sol, what reasons did the court provide for the dismissal?

[Report]

Yes, the Seoul Central District Court has dismissed the special prosecutor's request for a detention warrant for former Marine Corps commander Kim Gye-hwan.

The court determined that at this stage, it is difficult to see a level of concern for evidence destruction that exceeds the exercise of the right to defense.

It added that this judgment was made after comprehensively considering the suspect's career, attitude during the investigation process, and the evidence secured so far.

Kim Gye-hwan, who served as the highest commander of the Marine Corps during the Marine Corps death incident, is the person identified as having received the so-called 'VIP anger.'

Former Commander Kim has been accused of perjury for allegedly providing false testimony regarding the 'anger theory' and allegations of investigative pressure in military courts.

He has consistently denied the allegations.

However, today (July 22), after the warrant review, Kim's attorney stated, "He acknowledged that he heard that former President Yoon was angry."

Although he could not remember the specific circumstances, he claimed he heard it as a rumor.

This marks the first time in two years that he has partially acknowledged the anger theory in light of the impending arrest.

This is the first attempt by the special investigation team for the Marine Corps death incident to secure Kim's detention through a warrant request, and the dismissal of the warrant is expected to impact future investigations.

The special investigation team on the insurrection today summoned Lee Young-pal, the deputy chief of the Fire Agency, and former head of the Military Intelligence Command, Yeo In-hyung, to investigate allegations regarding former President Yoon's orders to cut off media outlets and the situation before and after the martial law.

This has been Han-sol from the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-Marine Chief's warrant denied
    • 입력 2025-07-23 00:08:52
    News 9


[Anchor]

The detention warrant for Kim Gye-hwan, the former Marine Corps commander who has denied the so-called 'VIP anger theory,' has been dismissed by the special prosecutor.

As Kim faced the risk of arrest for perjury, he stated for the first time in two years that he had heard of the 'anger theory.'

Reporter Han-sol, what reasons did the court provide for the dismissal?

[Report]

Yes, the Seoul Central District Court has dismissed the special prosecutor's request for a detention warrant for former Marine Corps commander Kim Gye-hwan.

The court determined that at this stage, it is difficult to see a level of concern for evidence destruction that exceeds the exercise of the right to defense.

It added that this judgment was made after comprehensively considering the suspect's career, attitude during the investigation process, and the evidence secured so far.

Kim Gye-hwan, who served as the highest commander of the Marine Corps during the Marine Corps death incident, is the person identified as having received the so-called 'VIP anger.'

Former Commander Kim has been accused of perjury for allegedly providing false testimony regarding the 'anger theory' and allegations of investigative pressure in military courts.

He has consistently denied the allegations.

However, today (July 22), after the warrant review, Kim's attorney stated, "He acknowledged that he heard that former President Yoon was angry."

Although he could not remember the specific circumstances, he claimed he heard it as a rumor.

This marks the first time in two years that he has partially acknowledged the anger theory in light of the impending arrest.

This is the first attempt by the special investigation team for the Marine Corps death incident to secure Kim's detention through a warrant request, and the dismissal of the warrant is expected to impact future investigations.

The special investigation team on the insurrection today summoned Lee Young-pal, the deputy chief of the Fire Agency, and former head of the Military Intelligence Command, Yeo In-hyung, to investigate allegations regarding former President Yoon's orders to cut off media outlets and the situation before and after the martial law.

This has been Han-sol from the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office for KBS News.
한솔
한솔 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

가평 캠핑장 참변 가족 수색 사흘째…실종자 수색∙<br>복구 총력전

가평 캠핑장 참변 가족 수색 사흘째…실종자 수색∙복구 총력전
‘경남 산사태 취약지역’ 무용지물…공개도 않고 예방도 허술

‘경남 산사태 취약지역’ 무용지물…공개도 않고 예방도 허술
이 대통령, 6개 시군 특별재난지역 선포…“재난에 음주가무 엄히 단속”

이 대통령, 6개 시군 특별재난지역 선포…“재난에 음주가무 엄히 단속”
11년 만에 단통법 폐지된 첫날…달라진 현장은?

11년 만에 단통법 폐지된 첫날…달라진 현장은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.