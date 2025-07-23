Seo, Kim claim world no.1

동영상 고정 취소

This season, the men's doubles pair of Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho, who are showcasing fantastic teamwork, has risen to the number one spot in the world rankings.



The Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho pair defeated the Malaysian team, who were ranked number one in the world, at the Japan Open last week to reach the top.



With this victory, they have increased their trophy count to five this season, finally achieving the position of the world's best.



It has been about nine years since a South Korean men's doubles team reached the world number one ranking, the last being Lee Yong-dae and Yoo Yeon-seong in 2016.



Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho will compete in the China Open starting tomorrow, aiming to dominate the Super 1000 series—an elite circuit made up of just four top-tier tournaments each season.



Badminton star An Se-young is also aiming to make history this season by sweeping all Super 1000 titles alongside Seo and Kim.



