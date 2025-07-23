News 9

Kang Jun-wook voluntarily resigns

[Anchor]

The past remarks of new government officials are causing ongoing controversies.

Kang Jun-wook, the Secretary for National Integration, resigned voluntarily due to his comments defending martial law, and Choi Dong-seok, the head of the Personnel Innovation Office, has been embroiled in a secondary harm controversy.

Questions are also being raised about the personnel verification process.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.

[Report]

Kang Jun-wook, the Secretary for National Integration from the presidential office, is a former conservative commentator.

[Kang Jun-wook/Secretary for National Integration/July 2020: "(The Democratic Party and the Justice Party) feel like they are just a bit of extreme communists…."]

In March, content from his book advocating the 12.3 emergency martial law came under scrutiny.

Although Secretary Kang issued an apology and the presidential office attempted to downplay the situation by emphasizing the importance of the present, this time, expressions that belittled the May 18 Democratic Movement became problematic.

Candidates Jung Chung-rae and Park Chan-dae, who are vying for the Democratic Party leadership, have all demanded his resignation, and Secretary Kang ultimately stepped down from his position.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "He expressed his intention to sincerely apologize to the public for his mistakes through his voluntary resignation…."]

The past remarks of Choi Dong-seok, the head of the Personnel Innovation Office, are also causing controversy.

In a column, Choi stated regarding the sexual violence case involving former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, "It seemed like an incident planned to politically damage him," and "It is common for the perpetrator to become the victim," raising issues of secondary harm.

[Shin Dong-wook/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Did you also use expressions like the victim is a femme fatale?"]

[Choi Dong-seok/Head of the Personnel Innovation Office: "I officially posted on my SNS that I apologize to the victims who were hurt by my past writings."]

Choi also criticized former President Moon Jae-in last month, calling him incompetent and "the source of all suffering."

In response, pro-Moon lawmaker Youn Kun-young expressed strong opposition, calling it truly disgraceful, and Choi deleted his YouTube channel.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

