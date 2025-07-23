News 9

All of President's trials on hold

[Anchor]

The court has decided today (July 22) to postpone President Lee Jae Myung's trial regarding the 'North Korea remittance allegations'.

All five criminal trials that President Lee was facing have been suspended.

Reporter Shin Hyun Wook reports.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung was on trial for third-party bribery in the 'North Korea remittance case'.

The allegation is that, during his time as the governor of Gyeonggi Province, he received $8 million in project funds to be paid to North Korea from the company Ssangbangwool.

The court has decided to temporarily postpone this trial.

The court explained that the defendant holds the position of head of state and represents the country, and that this is to ensure he can focus on his constitutionally guaranteed duties and maintain the continuity of state affairs.

Before the presidential election, the following trials were indefinitely postponed for the same reason: ① the second trial for 'witness tampering', and after his election, ② the retrial for 'violating the Public Official Election Act', ③ the first trial for the Daejang-dong Seongnam FC case, and ④ the first trial for 'misuse of Gyeonggi Province corporate credit cards'.

Article 84 of the Constitution states that 'the President shall not be subject to criminal prosecution while in office'.

There have been constitutional complaints filed arguing that the suspension of trials based on this provision is unconstitutional, but the Constitutional Court has dismissed them consecutively.

However, the suspension of trials applies only to President Lee.

The trials of former Gyeonggi Province Peace Vice Governor Lee Hwa Young and former Ssangbangwool Group Chairman Kim Sung Tae, related to the North Korea remittance allegations, will continue in September.

The trial of Jeong Jin Sang, a defendant in the Daejang-dong case and former head of the Democratic Party's representative office, is also ongoing.

The procedures for the five criminal trials against President Lee are expected to remain suspended until the end of his presidential term.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun Wook.

