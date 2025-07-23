News 9

Jeju Air accident disputed

[Anchor]

There are ongoing counterarguments regarding the investigation results that the pilot of the Jeju Air passenger plane turned off the left engine instead of the right engine during the accident.

It has been reported that the fire suppression equipment for the left engine, which was mistakenly turned off, was pulled, leading to the view that this could be evidence of serious issues with the left engine as well.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.

[Report]

The Jeju Air passenger plane landed with the left engine turned off.

The investigation team has reportedly confirmed that the 'fire handle' connected to the left engine, which was turned off, was pulled.

Pulling this handle cuts off the fuel supply to prevent engine fires.

According to the emergency manual for the aircraft, in the event of engine damage, the engine should be turned off and the 'fire handle' should be pulled, and it should also be pulled when an engine fire is detected.

There is also a possibility that the condition of the left engine deteriorated rapidly at that time.

However, the investigation team stated that the left engine, which was turned off, was less damaged but did not disclose the exact extent of the damage.

The flight data recorder (FDR) records that can reveal the status of both engines have also not been made public.

[Jeon Seung-jun/Professor of Aviation Operations at Cheongju University: "We need to check the actual engine output at that time, how many percent the left was and how many percent the right was. (The left engine output) could have been much lower, which is why it might have been turned off."]

The investigation team also suggested that the Integrated Drive Generator (IDG) of the right engine was disconnected, leading to a loss of electrical supply in the cabin, and that the pilot might have turned it off manually.

However, there is also a counterargument that the IDG could have been dislodged due to the impact after the accident.

The investigation team is also reportedly assuming that the pilot was unable to operate the landing gear, but did not explain the possibility that the aircraft could crash if the landing gear was lowered, which may have influenced that judgment.

[Member of the Pilots' Union: "Both engines had issues, yet it seems like they are portraying it as if a functioning engine was turned off. I take very seriously that the investigation team is violating their own objectivity and fairness."]

The pilots' union has stated that the investigation team is trying to blame the pilot's negligence and that they will respond jointly with the bereaved families.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

