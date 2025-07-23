News 9

‘Japan First’ Sanseito gains seats

[Anchor]

In Japan, there is surprise at the surge of the Sanseito Party, which gained an additional six seats in this House of Councillors election.

Much like U.S. President Trump's "America First" slogan, the Sanseito Party tapped into public sentiment with "Japan First" message.

This is Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

Japan's Sanseito Party, which has adopted "Japan First" slogan, has stirred anti-foreign sentiment with fake news.

They claimed that Japanese salaries are not rising because of foreign workers and that foreigners are assaulting Japanese people and stealing their belongings.

[Kamiya Sohei/Leader of the Sanseito Party/July 17: "Other parties have been saying we should continue to accept foreigners, but isn't that strange? If we really neglect this, a society where Japanese and foreigners clash will be created."]

The Sanseito Party also promised to regulate foreign purchases of housing to prevent rising housing prices and to prohibit foreigners from buying land.

The simple and clear promises of the Sanseito Party resonated with the conservative base that has supported the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In particular, they tapped into the sense of emptiness felt by those who believe that living standards and public safety are not what they used to be.

The Sanseito Party also targeted voter groups that would definitely cast their votes by proposing generous policies like a monthly childcare support of one million yen and pushing for the repeal of the LGBTQ+ understanding promotion law.

[Campaign site supporter of the Sanseito Party: "If you ask people who is more suitable to be Prime Minister, Ishiba or (Sanseito Party's) Kamiya, many would probably say Kamiya."]

With the rise of the Sanseito Party confirming sentiments for foreign discrimination and a stronger Japan, there are analyses suggesting that this could negatively impact Japan-Korea relations.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

