Lee Jung-hoo's defensive nightmare
입력 2025.07.23 (02:05) 수정 2025.07.23 (02:06)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants made a hit with a full sprint, but he embarrassed himself with a critical mistake in defense.
In the top of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo hit a ground ball and sprinted to first base with all his might.
Ultimately, it became an infield hit, thanks to a fortunate bounce and Lee Jung-hoo's quick speed.
However, in the bottom of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo failed to catch what seemed to be a routine pop fly, allowing a run to score.
Did the ball momentarily become invisible to him?
Although it was recorded as a double, it was a defensive error that left him with no excuses.
Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has been suffering from frequent injuries this season, felt pain in his lower back after a stolen base and was substituted during the game.
In the top of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo hit a ground ball and sprinted to first base with all his might.
Ultimately, it became an infield hit, thanks to a fortunate bounce and Lee Jung-hoo's quick speed.
However, in the bottom of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo failed to catch what seemed to be a routine pop fly, allowing a run to score.
Did the ball momentarily become invisible to him?
Although it was recorded as a double, it was a defensive error that left him with no excuses.
Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has been suffering from frequent injuries this season, felt pain in his lower back after a stolen base and was substituted during the game.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Jung-hoo's defensive nightmare
-
- 입력 2025-07-23 02:05:59
- 수정2025-07-23 02:06:10
In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants made a hit with a full sprint, but he embarrassed himself with a critical mistake in defense.
In the top of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo hit a ground ball and sprinted to first base with all his might.
Ultimately, it became an infield hit, thanks to a fortunate bounce and Lee Jung-hoo's quick speed.
However, in the bottom of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo failed to catch what seemed to be a routine pop fly, allowing a run to score.
Did the ball momentarily become invisible to him?
Although it was recorded as a double, it was a defensive error that left him with no excuses.
Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has been suffering from frequent injuries this season, felt pain in his lower back after a stolen base and was substituted during the game.
In the top of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo hit a ground ball and sprinted to first base with all his might.
Ultimately, it became an infield hit, thanks to a fortunate bounce and Lee Jung-hoo's quick speed.
However, in the bottom of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo failed to catch what seemed to be a routine pop fly, allowing a run to score.
Did the ball momentarily become invisible to him?
Although it was recorded as a double, it was a defensive error that left him with no excuses.
Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has been suffering from frequent injuries this season, felt pain in his lower back after a stolen base and was substituted during the game.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.