News 9

Lee Jung-hoo's defensive nightmare

입력 2025.07.23 (02:05)

In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants made a hit with a full sprint, but he embarrassed himself with a critical mistake in defense.

In the top of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo hit a ground ball and sprinted to first base with all his might.

Ultimately, it became an infield hit, thanks to a fortunate bounce and Lee Jung-hoo's quick speed.

However, in the bottom of the 6th inning, Lee Jung-hoo failed to catch what seemed to be a routine pop fly, allowing a run to score.

Did the ball momentarily become invisible to him?

Although it was recorded as a double, it was a defensive error that left him with no excuses.

Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has been suffering from frequent injuries this season, felt pain in his lower back after a stolen base and was substituted during the game.

    입력 2025-07-23 02:05:59
    • 수정2025-07-23 02:06:10
    News 9
