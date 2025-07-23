Left-footed wizard returns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kwon Chang-hoon, a midfielder who represented Korean football and is known as the 'master of the left foot', has finally signaled his revival in the K League.



With his sharp left foot reminiscent of his prime, Kwon Chang-hoon is expected to shine as a 'special' substitute.



Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Kwon Chang-hoon met the expectations of coach Poyet with a fantastic cross just three minutes after being substituted in.



The kick aimed at Tiago's head, who was rushing into the goal, showcased a perfect trajectory at the right timing.



Although Tiago's urgent need for the restroom led to a humorous incident where he disappeared into the tunnel and received a warning, Kwon Chang-hoon demonstrated that his left foot has not rusted.



Kwon Chang-hoon also induced an own goal with a sharp cross during the added time in the second half, doing everything a substitute could do.



[Kwon Chang-hoon/Jeonbuk: "Since coach Poyet came to the team, all the players have become more motivated and are trying to play with a bit more confidence."]



Kwon Chang-hoon was a key midfielder who played a crucial role in the national team until the last Qatar World Cup.



Although he was more familiar with being the ace and the center of the team's attack, he has now promised to give his best during the time given to him.



[Kwon Chang-hoon/Jeonbuk: "I believe that if we trust each other and help each other without any specific player feeling too much pressure, we can perform even better."]



The impactful performances of substitute players Kwon Chang-hoon and Lee Seung-woo, both of whom are former stars, are seen as a strength that makes the leading Jeonbuk even stronger.



[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "Maintain the standards of training. Be honest and be fair with the players will sooner or later they want to play."]



Having overcome a long period of underperformance, the 'master of the left foot' Kwon Chang-hoon dreams of being a reliable supporting actor to back up a championship after four years.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!