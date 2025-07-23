[News Today] Markets woo shoppers with spending coupons

[LEAD]

The government’s consumption coupons are just starting to circulate and shoppers are already putting them to use.



The roll-out is still in its early stages with full-scale spending set to kick off next week.



But, retailers are moving fast to court consumers and boost sales.



[REPORT]

A traditional market in Gyeonggi-do Province.



More customers are using consumption coupons to buy ingredients like meat, fish, and fruit, which have recently seen sharp price hikes.



"You must be happy to receive the coupons."

"Yes."



A nearby butcher shop saw sales jump about 15% from usual in a single day.



Choi Bong-ja / Butcher shop owner

One person came in with two bills and purchased the whole lot including sirloin, pork belly and meat for stew.



Tuesday was the second day to apply for the government-issued consumption coupons aimed at boosting spending.



Many customers are still undecided about where and how they will use them.



Gwak Sook-hee / Goyang resident

I heard they can be used at hospitals and oriental medicine clinics.

I should also buy fruit and meat, right?



Neighborhood supermarkets have also put up banners informing customers that coupons can be used.



Kim Gi-hwa / Ingredients store owner

I asked a customer why buy so much detergent and the person said they were using the subsidy to buy in bulk.



Franchise businesses are actively promoting to encourage as much use of the consumption coupons as possible.



Kim Min-young / Franchise coffee shop owner

Many think big chains don’t qualify, so we’re getting lots of questions.



Laundry services are also holding discount events.



Owner of dry cleaner's

We put up posters outside and I think more customers are coming in.

Some brought in their winter clothes.



As for delivery apps, coupons can be used if people choose the "pay in person" option.



Delivery worker

Card payments have increased by about a third of our normal level.



Some expect the coupons will revitalize the economy but others worry their effects will be short-lived.