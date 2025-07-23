[News Today] Online weapon tutorials evade censors

[LEAD]

A follow-up to yesterday's report.



The suspect in his 60s from Incheon has been arrested for crafting a homemade firearm and murdering his own son.



This latest tragedy raises an urgent question: why do gun-related incidents repeat themselves despite mounting casualties?



We dig deeper into the root cause and systemic gaps behind the ongoing crisis.



[REPORT]

This online video shows how to make a gun from scratch.



It provides detailed explanation, from how guns operate to what materials are needed to make them and even the designs of parts that can be made using a 3D printer.



The clip also shows ways to make explosives.



The man in his 60s who murdered his son with a handmade gun in Incheon apparently learned how to make it by watching such online tutorials.



Lee Heon / Incheon Yeonsu Police Station (July 21)

It's a very poorly made gun. Each gun barrel looking like a metal pipe can fit one bullet.



An explosive device with a timer that the man installed in his apartment was highly likely to have gone off had it not been removed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.



While concerns about copycat crimes are rising, solving this issue is not easy.



After the deadly shooting of a police officer at Opaesan Tunnel using a handmade gun, police have been conducting intensive crackdowns twice a year, but so far they have failed to find any homemade firearms.



Telecommunications authorities blocked more than two thousand videos related to illegal weapons last year alone, but shutting off information posted on overseas platforms is simply unfeasible.



Prof. Lee Yoon-ho / Dongguk University (VOICE)

Making, possessing and carrying guns are illegal. Posting the tutorials is an act of instigating crimes. Portals and platforms should be held liable.



The man who killed his son with a handmade gun refused to appear for his detention warrant review.



Police are considering disclosing his identity.