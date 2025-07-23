[News Today] Top 25 K-pop songs so far this year
[LEAD]
Billboard has unveiled a list of top 25 K-pop songs that defined the first half of the year.
We review the comprehensive list that covers a range of Korea's finest from rookies to the established.
[REPORT]
In an article posted on its website on Monday local time, U.S. Billboard magazine unveiled the 25 best K-pop songs so far this year chosen by a critic.
Topping the list is "like JENNIE” by girl group BLACKPINK member JENNIE.
Billboard said the song didn't just do well on the charts but it truly cemented Jennie's status as a next-generation It Girl.
Next on the rankings at No. 2 is 'High Horse' by girl band NMIXX and at No. 3 'Lemon Drop' by boy band ATEEZ.
The latest tracks by K-pop superstars are also included, such as 'Never Ending Story' by IU, which is a reinterpretation of the Korean rock band Boohwal's 2002 hit, as well as songs by IVE and Seventeen.
Coming in at No. 11 is a song by ALLDAY PROJECT, a new group that just debuted last month.
Billboard said they were chosen for quickly rising to fame as a rare co-ed group in K-pop.
