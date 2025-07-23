News 9

Kang Sun-woo resigns amid backlash

입력 2025.07.23 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prevailing analysis is that it was ultimately public opinion that led to the resignation of candidate Kang Sun-woo.

This marks the fourth resignation, raising concerns about the personnel verification system, and the presidential office has acknowledged the need for improvements.

Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the details.

[Report]

Despite ongoing allegations of 'abuse of power,' the ruling party leadership had been supporting candidate Kang Sun-woo.

[Moon Jin-seok/Democratic Party Floor Operations Chief/July 22/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "There is a sense of camaraderie between the aides and the lawmakers. It's like a family concept."]

As negative public opinion did not subside, the atmosphere changed drastically within a day.

Voices of self-reflection emerged within the party, along with calls for a sincere public statement.

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Lawmaker: “At this point, things could become risky; something needs to be resolved...”]

Following the news of Kang's resignation, one party leader commented, "We just didn't say anything because we are colleagues," and assessed it as "a well-made decision in the end." Another lawmaker acknowledged that “most agreed her resignation had become inevitable.”

With the recent withdrawals of former Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Oh Kwang-soo, former Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook, and former Presidential Secretary for National Integration Kang Jun-wook, concerns have intensified over the administration’s flawed vetting process.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "I emphasize that the personnel verification system must be corrected."]

[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Now is the time to refine the personnel verification system a bit more...."]

The presidential office has stated that it will adopt a stricter approach and has acknowledged the need for improvements for the first time.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "We need to make more thorough efforts to find candidates and appointees that meet the public's expectations through more diverse methods...."]

While Kang’s resignation eases immediate pressure on President Lee Jae Myung, he now faces the task of rebuilding a disorganized cabinet and reforming the flawed vetting system.

This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kang Sun-woo resigns amid backlash
    • 입력 2025-07-23 23:45:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prevailing analysis is that it was ultimately public opinion that led to the resignation of candidate Kang Sun-woo.

This marks the fourth resignation, raising concerns about the personnel verification system, and the presidential office has acknowledged the need for improvements.

Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the details.

[Report]

Despite ongoing allegations of 'abuse of power,' the ruling party leadership had been supporting candidate Kang Sun-woo.

[Moon Jin-seok/Democratic Party Floor Operations Chief/July 22/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "There is a sense of camaraderie between the aides and the lawmakers. It's like a family concept."]

As negative public opinion did not subside, the atmosphere changed drastically within a day.

Voices of self-reflection emerged within the party, along with calls for a sincere public statement.

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Lawmaker: “At this point, things could become risky; something needs to be resolved...”]

Following the news of Kang's resignation, one party leader commented, "We just didn't say anything because we are colleagues," and assessed it as "a well-made decision in the end." Another lawmaker acknowledged that “most agreed her resignation had become inevitable.”

With the recent withdrawals of former Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Oh Kwang-soo, former Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook, and former Presidential Secretary for National Integration Kang Jun-wook, concerns have intensified over the administration’s flawed vetting process.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "I emphasize that the personnel verification system must be corrected."]

[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Now is the time to refine the personnel verification system a bit more...."]

The presidential office has stated that it will adopt a stricter approach and has acknowledged the need for improvements for the first time.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "We need to make more thorough efforts to find candidates and appointees that meet the public's expectations through more diverse methods...."]

While Kang’s resignation eases immediate pressure on President Lee Jae Myung, he now faces the task of rebuilding a disorganized cabinet and reforming the flawed vetting system.

This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.