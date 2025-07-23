Kang Sun-woo resigns amid backlash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prevailing analysis is that it was ultimately public opinion that led to the resignation of candidate Kang Sun-woo.



This marks the fourth resignation, raising concerns about the personnel verification system, and the presidential office has acknowledged the need for improvements.



Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the details.



[Report]



Despite ongoing allegations of 'abuse of power,' the ruling party leadership had been supporting candidate Kang Sun-woo.



[Moon Jin-seok/Democratic Party Floor Operations Chief/July 22/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "There is a sense of camaraderie between the aides and the lawmakers. It's like a family concept."]



As negative public opinion did not subside, the atmosphere changed drastically within a day.



Voices of self-reflection emerged within the party, along with calls for a sincere public statement.



[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Lawmaker: “At this point, things could become risky; something needs to be resolved...”]



Following the news of Kang's resignation, one party leader commented, "We just didn't say anything because we are colleagues," and assessed it as "a well-made decision in the end." Another lawmaker acknowledged that “most agreed her resignation had become inevitable.”



With the recent withdrawals of former Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Oh Kwang-soo, former Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook, and former Presidential Secretary for National Integration Kang Jun-wook, concerns have intensified over the administration’s flawed vetting process.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "I emphasize that the personnel verification system must be corrected."]



[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Now is the time to refine the personnel verification system a bit more...."]



The presidential office has stated that it will adopt a stricter approach and has acknowledged the need for improvements for the first time.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "We need to make more thorough efforts to find candidates and appointees that meet the public's expectations through more diverse methods...."]



While Kang’s resignation eases immediate pressure on President Lee Jae Myung, he now faces the task of rebuilding a disorganized cabinet and reforming the flawed vetting system.



This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.



