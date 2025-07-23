News 9

Sancheong farmers devastated

입력 2025.07.23 (23:45)

[Anchor]

Sancheong in Gyeongnam, which has suffered significant damage from the recent heavy rain, is one of the main strawberry-producing areas.

Currently, more than half of the strawberry farms are in a devastating situation.

There are orchards where apple trees have disappeared without a trace.

Reporter Choi Jin-seok met with the farmers.

[Report]

This strawberry farm in Sancheong reappeared two days after it was submerged.

The steel frame of the greenhouse is twisted like a soft candy stick, and instead of strawberry seedlings, the inside is filled with flood debris.

One farmer, who invested 200 million won last year to build a new greenhouse, says it’s too painful even to look at.

[Kwon Jeong-hyun/Strawberry farmer: "This year, I think I have to give up farming altogether... I don't think I can do it. I don't know how next year's farming will turn out. It's not just upsetting; it's really unbearable. That's how I feel. It's unbearable."]

Around 70 nearby strawberry farms have also suffered similar flooding damage.

[Yoo Rak-hyung/Strawberry farmer: "I can’t even think about how to survive. I’m completely disoriented. I don’t even know where to put my feet. I’m shaking."]

There are places that have lost their entire livelihoods due to landslides.

This area was originally an orchard with over 1,100 apple trees planted.

However, due to the recent landslide, the trees have been uprooted, and the orchard has disappeared without a trace.

To harvest commercially viable apples again, they’ll need to wait at least five years—and in the meantime, they must worry about how to make a living.

[Shin Woo-soo/Orchard operator: "I can't express how devastating it feels. I have to pay interest on loans, and I need to make a living, but now that this has happened, it's truly devastating."]

The agricultural land in Sancheong that has suffered from the heavy rain amounts to over 1,300 hectares.

It is estimated that more than half of the strawberry cultivation area has been affected.

This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.

