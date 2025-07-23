Gapyeong flood leaves 1 dead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 70s, who went missing at a fishing spot in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province during heavy rain, was found dead today (7.23).



Authorities are expanding the search area to find three remaining missing persons in the Gapyeong area.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



["If you can, pull it, good."]



Firefighters are pulling a line across the river.



The man in his 70s, who went missing in Gapyeong on July 20, was found dead.



At that time, the man was swept away by the current while trying to escape from the flooded fishing spot in his car.



The location where he was found is about 11 km downstream from the accident site.



It has been three days since the accident occurred.



There are still three missing persons in Gapyeong who have not been found.



As the missing persons have not been located, the search operation is expanding upstream and downstream along the waterway.



They are digging through tangled piles of branches and examining every corner of the riverbank that was submerged.



[Kim Se-jun/Gyeonggi Yangju Fire Department: "If we searched up to here today, we can extend further once the water recedes. We are expanding the search area in that way."]



In the scorching heat exceeding 30 degrees, 700 personnel and over 130 pieces of equipment have been deployed for the search operation.



The number of boats has increased from one to 15, and the search area has been expanded to the Han River estuary.



[Kim Cheol-o/Chief, Fire Prevention Division, Gapyeong Fire Department: "Since this tributary flows into the Han River, we cannot limit the missing person to just this area. The Cheongpyeong Dam has opened its gates..."]



So far, 22 people have died nationwide due to this heavy rain.



KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!