News 9

Gapyeong flood leaves 1 dead

입력 2025.07.23 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A man in his 70s, who went missing at a fishing spot in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province during heavy rain, was found dead today (7.23).

Authorities are expanding the search area to find three remaining missing persons in the Gapyeong area.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

["If you can, pull it, good."]

Firefighters are pulling a line across the river.

The man in his 70s, who went missing in Gapyeong on July 20, was found dead.

At that time, the man was swept away by the current while trying to escape from the flooded fishing spot in his car.

The location where he was found is about 11 km downstream from the accident site.

It has been three days since the accident occurred.

There are still three missing persons in Gapyeong who have not been found.

As the missing persons have not been located, the search operation is expanding upstream and downstream along the waterway.

They are digging through tangled piles of branches and examining every corner of the riverbank that was submerged.

[Kim Se-jun/Gyeonggi Yangju Fire Department: "If we searched up to here today, we can extend further once the water recedes. We are expanding the search area in that way."]

In the scorching heat exceeding 30 degrees, 700 personnel and over 130 pieces of equipment have been deployed for the search operation.

The number of boats has increased from one to 15, and the search area has been expanded to the Han River estuary.

[Kim Cheol-o/Chief, Fire Prevention Division, Gapyeong Fire Department: "Since this tributary flows into the Han River, we cannot limit the missing person to just this area. The Cheongpyeong Dam has opened its gates..."]

So far, 22 people have died nationwide due to this heavy rain.

KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gapyeong flood leaves 1 dead
    • 입력 2025-07-23 23:45:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

A man in his 70s, who went missing at a fishing spot in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province during heavy rain, was found dead today (7.23).

Authorities are expanding the search area to find three remaining missing persons in the Gapyeong area.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

["If you can, pull it, good."]

Firefighters are pulling a line across the river.

The man in his 70s, who went missing in Gapyeong on July 20, was found dead.

At that time, the man was swept away by the current while trying to escape from the flooded fishing spot in his car.

The location where he was found is about 11 km downstream from the accident site.

It has been three days since the accident occurred.

There are still three missing persons in Gapyeong who have not been found.

As the missing persons have not been located, the search operation is expanding upstream and downstream along the waterway.

They are digging through tangled piles of branches and examining every corner of the riverbank that was submerged.

[Kim Se-jun/Gyeonggi Yangju Fire Department: "If we searched up to here today, we can extend further once the water recedes. We are expanding the search area in that way."]

In the scorching heat exceeding 30 degrees, 700 personnel and over 130 pieces of equipment have been deployed for the search operation.

The number of boats has increased from one to 15, and the search area has been expanded to the Han River estuary.

[Kim Cheol-o/Chief, Fire Prevention Division, Gapyeong Fire Department: "Since this tributary flows into the Han River, we cannot limit the missing person to just this area. The Cheongpyeong Dam has opened its gates..."]

So far, 22 people have died nationwide due to this heavy rain.

KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.