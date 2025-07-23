News 9

U.S., Japan strike trade deal

입력 2025.07.23 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The United States and Japan have reached a trade agreement.

In exchange for increasing imports of U.S. rice and committing to major investments, Japan will see its reciprocal tariff rates and auto tariffs reduced to 15%.

KBS correspondent Kim Ji-sook has the details from Washington.

[Report]

The U.S. has lowered the reciprocal tariff rate on Japanese products—previously set unilaterally at 25%—to 15%.

Among countries running a trade surplus with the U.S., Japan has secured the lowest reciprocal tariff rate under this deal.

Tariffs on automobiles, which the U.S. had uniformly set at 25% for all foreign products, have also been reduced to 15% for Japanese vehicles.

In return, Japan made significant concessions.

Japan agreed to implement $550 billion worth of investments in the U.S., equivalent to about 759 trillion Korean won.

President Trump stated that 90% of the profits from this investment would benefit the United States.

Japan also pledged to increase imports of certain agricultural products—including U.S. rice, a key sticking point in the talks—as well as automobiles.

Additionally, Japan committed to a joint venture to develop Alaska's LNG, a project President Trump has shown strong interest in.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It's a great deal for everybody. I always say it has to be great for everybody. It's a great deal, a lot different from the deals in the past."]

However, the issue of increasing Japan’s defense budget was not included in this agreement.

The U.S. has also reached a similar deal with the Philippines.

In this case, the U.S. will lower the reciprocal tariff rate to 19%, while the Philippines will open its market to American goods and expand imports of U.S. agricultural and pharmaceutical products.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S., Japan strike trade deal
    • 입력 2025-07-23 23:45:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

The United States and Japan have reached a trade agreement.

In exchange for increasing imports of U.S. rice and committing to major investments, Japan will see its reciprocal tariff rates and auto tariffs reduced to 15%.

KBS correspondent Kim Ji-sook has the details from Washington.

[Report]

The U.S. has lowered the reciprocal tariff rate on Japanese products—previously set unilaterally at 25%—to 15%.

Among countries running a trade surplus with the U.S., Japan has secured the lowest reciprocal tariff rate under this deal.

Tariffs on automobiles, which the U.S. had uniformly set at 25% for all foreign products, have also been reduced to 15% for Japanese vehicles.

In return, Japan made significant concessions.

Japan agreed to implement $550 billion worth of investments in the U.S., equivalent to about 759 trillion Korean won.

President Trump stated that 90% of the profits from this investment would benefit the United States.

Japan also pledged to increase imports of certain agricultural products—including U.S. rice, a key sticking point in the talks—as well as automobiles.

Additionally, Japan committed to a joint venture to develop Alaska's LNG, a project President Trump has shown strong interest in.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It's a great deal for everybody. I always say it has to be great for everybody. It's a great deal, a lot different from the deals in the past."]

However, the issue of increasing Japan’s defense budget was not included in this agreement.

The U.S. has also reached a similar deal with the Philippines.

In this case, the U.S. will lower the reciprocal tariff rate to 19%, while the Philippines will open its market to American goods and expand imports of U.S. agricultural and pharmaceutical products.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.