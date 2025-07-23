U.S., Japan strike trade deal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States and Japan have reached a trade agreement.



In exchange for increasing imports of U.S. rice and committing to major investments, Japan will see its reciprocal tariff rates and auto tariffs reduced to 15%.



KBS correspondent Kim Ji-sook has the details from Washington.



[Report]



The U.S. has lowered the reciprocal tariff rate on Japanese products—previously set unilaterally at 25%—to 15%.



Among countries running a trade surplus with the U.S., Japan has secured the lowest reciprocal tariff rate under this deal.



Tariffs on automobiles, which the U.S. had uniformly set at 25% for all foreign products, have also been reduced to 15% for Japanese vehicles.



In return, Japan made significant concessions.



Japan agreed to implement $550 billion worth of investments in the U.S., equivalent to about 759 trillion Korean won.



President Trump stated that 90% of the profits from this investment would benefit the United States.



Japan also pledged to increase imports of certain agricultural products—including U.S. rice, a key sticking point in the talks—as well as automobiles.



Additionally, Japan committed to a joint venture to develop Alaska's LNG, a project President Trump has shown strong interest in.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It's a great deal for everybody. I always say it has to be great for everybody. It's a great deal, a lot different from the deals in the past."]



However, the issue of increasing Japan’s defense budget was not included in this agreement.



The U.S. has also reached a similar deal with the Philippines.



In this case, the U.S. will lower the reciprocal tariff rate to 19%, while the Philippines will open its market to American goods and expand imports of U.S. agricultural and pharmaceutical products.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



