News 9

Kang Sun-woo steps down

입력 2025.07.23 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, who was embroiled in various controversies such as abuse of power and lies, has ultimately resigned on her own.

She expressed her intention to apologize to the public and reflect on her actions.

This is the first time a sitting lawmaker has stepped down from a minister nominee position.

It seems that the increasing pressure for her resignation from even within the ruling party had an impact.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, announced her resignation today (July 23) through social media.

Candidate Kang mentioned that she apologizes to the public who were hurt because of her.

She also expressed her regret to President Lee Jae Myung, who trusted her and gave her the opportunity, stating that she would reflect on her actions.

Despite various allegations of abuse of power and controversies over false explanations, President Lee requested the National Assembly to resend the personnel hearing report yesterday (July 22), which was interpreted as a de facto step towards her appointment.

However, calls for her resignation continued from civic groups and the ruling party, and as criticism spread, even Park Chan-dae, a member of the Democratic Party who is running for party leader, publicly demanded her resignation, it appears she chose to step down to alleviate the burden on the government.

The presidential office clarified that there was no prior communication with Candidate Kang regarding her resignation.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We were not aware of her intention to resign. I understand that the Chief of Staff for Political Affairs did not discuss this matter specifically with the National Assembly."]

The Democratic Party stated that it respects Candidate Kang's expression of intent to resign.

[Park Sang-hyuk/Deputy Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "We respect her decision. We will have discussions with her staff and take necessary measures."]

The People Power Party urged President Lee to apologize.

[Kwak Gyu-taek/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The reality of the personnel chaos has been clearly revealed. (President Lee) should apologize to the public for the 'bulletproof and reward' appointments."]

Candidate Kang's resignation marks the second case of a cabinet member stepping down in the Lee Jae Myung administration, following the resignation of Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education.

This is the first time a sitting lawmaker has stepped down from a nominee position since the introduction of the ministerial personnel hearing system.

This is Lee Won-hee from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kang Sun-woo steps down
    • 입력 2025-07-23 23:45:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, who was embroiled in various controversies such as abuse of power and lies, has ultimately resigned on her own.

She expressed her intention to apologize to the public and reflect on her actions.

This is the first time a sitting lawmaker has stepped down from a minister nominee position.

It seems that the increasing pressure for her resignation from even within the ruling party had an impact.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, announced her resignation today (July 23) through social media.

Candidate Kang mentioned that she apologizes to the public who were hurt because of her.

She also expressed her regret to President Lee Jae Myung, who trusted her and gave her the opportunity, stating that she would reflect on her actions.

Despite various allegations of abuse of power and controversies over false explanations, President Lee requested the National Assembly to resend the personnel hearing report yesterday (July 22), which was interpreted as a de facto step towards her appointment.

However, calls for her resignation continued from civic groups and the ruling party, and as criticism spread, even Park Chan-dae, a member of the Democratic Party who is running for party leader, publicly demanded her resignation, it appears she chose to step down to alleviate the burden on the government.

The presidential office clarified that there was no prior communication with Candidate Kang regarding her resignation.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We were not aware of her intention to resign. I understand that the Chief of Staff for Political Affairs did not discuss this matter specifically with the National Assembly."]

The Democratic Party stated that it respects Candidate Kang's expression of intent to resign.

[Park Sang-hyuk/Deputy Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "We respect her decision. We will have discussions with her staff and take necessary measures."]

The People Power Party urged President Lee to apologize.

[Kwak Gyu-taek/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The reality of the personnel chaos has been clearly revealed. (President Lee) should apologize to the public for the 'bulletproof and reward' appointments."]

Candidate Kang's resignation marks the second case of a cabinet member stepping down in the Lee Jae Myung administration, following the resignation of Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education.

This is the first time a sitting lawmaker has stepped down from a nominee position since the introduction of the ministerial personnel hearing system.

This is Lee Won-hee from KBS News.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.