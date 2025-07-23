Kang Sun-woo steps down

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, who was embroiled in various controversies such as abuse of power and lies, has ultimately resigned on her own.



She expressed her intention to apologize to the public and reflect on her actions.



This is the first time a sitting lawmaker has stepped down from a minister nominee position.



It seems that the increasing pressure for her resignation from even within the ruling party had an impact.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.



[Report]



Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, announced her resignation today (July 23) through social media.



Candidate Kang mentioned that she apologizes to the public who were hurt because of her.



She also expressed her regret to President Lee Jae Myung, who trusted her and gave her the opportunity, stating that she would reflect on her actions.



Despite various allegations of abuse of power and controversies over false explanations, President Lee requested the National Assembly to resend the personnel hearing report yesterday (July 22), which was interpreted as a de facto step towards her appointment.



However, calls for her resignation continued from civic groups and the ruling party, and as criticism spread, even Park Chan-dae, a member of the Democratic Party who is running for party leader, publicly demanded her resignation, it appears she chose to step down to alleviate the burden on the government.



The presidential office clarified that there was no prior communication with Candidate Kang regarding her resignation.



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We were not aware of her intention to resign. I understand that the Chief of Staff for Political Affairs did not discuss this matter specifically with the National Assembly."]



The Democratic Party stated that it respects Candidate Kang's expression of intent to resign.



[Park Sang-hyuk/Deputy Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "We respect her decision. We will have discussions with her staff and take necessary measures."]



The People Power Party urged President Lee to apologize.



[Kwak Gyu-taek/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The reality of the personnel chaos has been clearly revealed. (President Lee) should apologize to the public for the 'bulletproof and reward' appointments."]



Candidate Kang's resignation marks the second case of a cabinet member stepping down in the Lee Jae Myung administration, following the resignation of Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education.



This is the first time a sitting lawmaker has stepped down from a nominee position since the introduction of the ministerial personnel hearing system.



This is Lee Won-hee from KBS News.



