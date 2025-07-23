News 9

[Exclusive] Jeju Air left engine

입력 2025.07.23 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Our reporting team has obtained undisclosed explanatory materials from the investigation committee regarding the Jeju Air passenger plane accident.

Upon thorough examination, it has been determined that the left engine, which was said to be less damaged, may also have sustained serious damage.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the exclusive report.

[Report]

After confirming the flock of birds, the accident aircraft began its go-around and collided with the birds 4 to 5 seconds later.

This is the go-around point first disclosed by the investigation committee.

Nineteen seconds after the bird strike, the left engine shut down, and the committee explained that the pilot confirmed the left engine had stopped while performing emergency procedures for the right engine.

They also indicated that they are analyzing human factors, suggesting the possibility of pilot error.

The committee also provided explanations regarding the condition of both engines.

Immediately after the bird strike, there was vibration in both engines, and there was a surge phenomenon, including flames and explosions, from the right engine.

There were also testimonies from surviving crew members.

However, it was revealed that there was also a surge phenomenon in the left engine, which was said to be less damaged.

It was confirmed that the combustion chamber pressure dropped before the flight data recorder (FDR) turned off.

The possibility of serious damage to the left engine cannot be ruled out, but the committee did not disclose any records that could serve as the basis for their judgment.

The committee also cited "sound spectrum" analysis as the basis for determining that the output of the right engine was at a flyable level just before landing.

They stated that they confirmed the engine output by analyzing the engine sounds with French investigative authorities.

[Kim Jae-pyeong/Professor, Department of Broadcasting and Sound Technology, Daelim University: "If a foreign object got stuck or if there was an external impact, the (sound) spectrum would change. To ensure reliability, it would be helpful to have a reference on how the RPM changes according to the spectrum..."]

[Jeon Seung-jun/Professor, Department of Aviation Operations, Cheongju University: "The occurrence of a surge indicates that there is an abnormal sound, and measuring the RPM of a damaged engine is inappropriate."]

However, the committee did not disclose data on exactly how the sound spectrum analysis was conducted or what the output level was.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Jeju Air left engine
    • 입력 2025-07-23 23:45:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Our reporting team has obtained undisclosed explanatory materials from the investigation committee regarding the Jeju Air passenger plane accident.

Upon thorough examination, it has been determined that the left engine, which was said to be less damaged, may also have sustained serious damage.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the exclusive report.

[Report]

After confirming the flock of birds, the accident aircraft began its go-around and collided with the birds 4 to 5 seconds later.

This is the go-around point first disclosed by the investigation committee.

Nineteen seconds after the bird strike, the left engine shut down, and the committee explained that the pilot confirmed the left engine had stopped while performing emergency procedures for the right engine.

They also indicated that they are analyzing human factors, suggesting the possibility of pilot error.

The committee also provided explanations regarding the condition of both engines.

Immediately after the bird strike, there was vibration in both engines, and there was a surge phenomenon, including flames and explosions, from the right engine.

There were also testimonies from surviving crew members.

However, it was revealed that there was also a surge phenomenon in the left engine, which was said to be less damaged.

It was confirmed that the combustion chamber pressure dropped before the flight data recorder (FDR) turned off.

The possibility of serious damage to the left engine cannot be ruled out, but the committee did not disclose any records that could serve as the basis for their judgment.

The committee also cited "sound spectrum" analysis as the basis for determining that the output of the right engine was at a flyable level just before landing.

They stated that they confirmed the engine output by analyzing the engine sounds with French investigative authorities.

[Kim Jae-pyeong/Professor, Department of Broadcasting and Sound Technology, Daelim University: "If a foreign object got stuck or if there was an external impact, the (sound) spectrum would change. To ensure reliability, it would be helpful to have a reference on how the RPM changes according to the spectrum..."]

[Jeon Seung-jun/Professor, Department of Aviation Operations, Cheongju University: "The occurrence of a surge indicates that there is an abnormal sound, and measuring the RPM of a damaged engine is inappropriate."]

However, the committee did not disclose data on exactly how the sound spectrum analysis was conducted or what the output level was.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.