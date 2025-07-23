Daytime temperature hits 36℃

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It’s either heavy rain or extreme heat.



Today (July 23), the temperatures soared to 36-37 degrees Celsius, continuing the sweltering heat.



The number of heat-related illnesses this year has surpassed 1,800.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.



[Report]



Even standing still, sweat pours down as heat radiates from the asphalt.



A parasol to block the scorching sun is essential.



[Kim Hye-ran/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "It's so hot that I think I've mostly stayed indoors with air conditioning. (Even now) my calves are really hot."]



Even appliance repair technicians working indoors cannot escape the heat.



Moving equipment weighing over 50 kilograms leaves them drenched in sweat, and after finishing their work, a car heated by the midday sun awaits them.



[Kim Jong-hee/Water purifier repair technician: "Usually, it takes about 10 to 30 minutes. In that brief time, it’s hard to cool off with the air conditioning... (My body temperature) is already high, so just moving a little makes me sweat like it’s raining."]



At construction sites where concrete curing is in full swing, the surrounding temperature approaches 50 degrees.



Wiping sweat continuously doesn't help.



[Kim Young-ha/Construction equipment operator: "I always keep cool water stocked in the cooler, take breaks, and then we go down in shifts."]



Today, the maximum temperature in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, reached 36.6 degrees, and heat advisories have been issued for most regions across the country.



In this month alone, 1,380 people have visited the emergency room for heat-related illnesses, and a total of 1,860 people have done so this year, with 9 fatalities among them.



As the heat wave intensifies, several outdoor air conditioning units have recently caught fire in Busan.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



