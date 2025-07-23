Tough days for flood victims

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Residents whose homes were submerged are going through difficult days.



During the day, they work on recovery efforts in the scorching heat, and at night, they take short naps in evacuation shelters.



Reporter Park Byeong-jun has the story.



[Report]



This is a place where the entire village was flooded due to the collapse of a nearby embankment.



Five days have passed since the water receded, but moisture is still seeping from the floors and walls.



[Kim Tae-hyung/Disaster Victim's Family: "Since the water keeps rising again, no matter what we do in this state, we can't sleep."]



Houses made of earth have their walls eroded by the current, exposing their insides.



It's uncertain when they might collapse, so residents cannot enter with peace of mind.



[Disaster Victim: "We can't touch anything anymore. We're just waiting for it to dry."]



The electricity supply is also unstable, making recovery efforts difficult.



Residents are continuing their recovery work while having lunch with these packed meals on-site.



There isn't enough to go around.



["(How do you eat? (with one packed meal?) We just have to share it."]



Areas including Seosan and Yesan in South Chungcheong Province have been designated as special disaster zones, with 6 million won provided for each flooded household.



However, they are worried about how much money it will take since they have to buy almost all their belongings anew.



[Lim Jong-sook/Disaster Victim: "We had to throw away the washing machine too. The expenses are not just a few."]



During the day, 570 disaster victims in South Chungcheong are working on recovery efforts, and at night, they are taking short naps in evacuation shelters.



[Yoo Gi-hee/Disaster Victim: "They say we have to drive a long way to find a sports center to take a shower. But we old folks can't do that."]



The disaster victims are spending another tough day today (July 23), wondering when their daily lives will return to normal.



This is KBS News, Park Byeong-jun.



