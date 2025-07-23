News 9

[Exclusive] KOSDAQ shareholders fined

입력 2025.07.23 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Major shareholders of KOSDAQ-listed companies have been caught exchanging shares at prices far below market value, pocketing hundreds of billions of won without paying any taxes.

The National Tax Service (NTS) has imposed tax penalties totaling over 100 billion won, including fines.

It has also been confirmed that the NTS is conducting a special tax investigation into these capital market disruption activities.

Reporter Song Su-jin has the exclusive report.

[Report]

In 2023, during the boom of lithium-themed stocks, which are raw materials for secondary batteries, the stock prices of KOSDAQ-listed companies A and B surged.

In the first half of 2023, both companies reached their peak prices, showing similar trends.

At that time, the major shareholders of these companies exchanged convertible bonds at prices significantly lower than the market price.

It is estimated that they made billions of won in evaluation profits during this process, but the investigation by the Seoul Regional Tax Office revealed that they did not pay any taxes.

When convertible bonds are acquired at significantly discounted prices and then sold for profit, the gains are considered gifts and are subject to taxation. But the parties involved didn’t even file the required declarations.

While the major shareholders were secretly exchanging shares at low prices and making profits without informing general shareholders, Company A's management condition rapidly deteriorated, leading it to be designated as a management issue by the Korea Exchange, while Company B was designated as a non-compliant disclosure corporation.

[Company A Representative/Voice Altered: "The low-priced transfer of shares and CBs (convertible bonds) among major shareholders was a declaration of their intention to make capital gains. Because it was not accurately disclosed, it has an impact on individual investors."]

Recently, the National Tax Service imposed taxes totaling hundreds of billions of won, including fines, on the major shareholders of the two companies for tax evasion allegations.

Since early this year, the NTS has been conducting focused tax audits targeting irregular trading involving listed company shares, stock price manipulation, and capital-less M&A schemes.

The agency is expanding its investigation by acquiring lists of habitual offenders and actual beneficial owners—commonly referred to as "jeonju"—from financial regulators.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] KOSDAQ shareholders fined
    • 입력 2025-07-23 23:45:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Major shareholders of KOSDAQ-listed companies have been caught exchanging shares at prices far below market value, pocketing hundreds of billions of won without paying any taxes.

The National Tax Service (NTS) has imposed tax penalties totaling over 100 billion won, including fines.

It has also been confirmed that the NTS is conducting a special tax investigation into these capital market disruption activities.

Reporter Song Su-jin has the exclusive report.

[Report]

In 2023, during the boom of lithium-themed stocks, which are raw materials for secondary batteries, the stock prices of KOSDAQ-listed companies A and B surged.

In the first half of 2023, both companies reached their peak prices, showing similar trends.

At that time, the major shareholders of these companies exchanged convertible bonds at prices significantly lower than the market price.

It is estimated that they made billions of won in evaluation profits during this process, but the investigation by the Seoul Regional Tax Office revealed that they did not pay any taxes.

When convertible bonds are acquired at significantly discounted prices and then sold for profit, the gains are considered gifts and are subject to taxation. But the parties involved didn’t even file the required declarations.

While the major shareholders were secretly exchanging shares at low prices and making profits without informing general shareholders, Company A's management condition rapidly deteriorated, leading it to be designated as a management issue by the Korea Exchange, while Company B was designated as a non-compliant disclosure corporation.

[Company A Representative/Voice Altered: "The low-priced transfer of shares and CBs (convertible bonds) among major shareholders was a declaration of their intention to make capital gains. Because it was not accurately disclosed, it has an impact on individual investors."]

Recently, the National Tax Service imposed taxes totaling hundreds of billions of won, including fines, on the major shareholders of the two companies for tax evasion allegations.

Since early this year, the NTS has been conducting focused tax audits targeting irregular trading involving listed company shares, stock price manipulation, and capital-less M&A schemes.

The agency is expanding its investigation by acquiring lists of habitual offenders and actual beneficial owners—commonly referred to as "jeonju"—from financial regulators.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.
송수진
송수진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.