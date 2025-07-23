‘Butler Gate’ probe expands

동영상 고정 취소

The special investigation team probing former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is accelerating its investigation into the so-called “butler gate.”



As the main suspect, Kim Ye-seong—often referred to as the family’s “butler”—has yet to return from abroad, the special counsel has increased pressure by summoning his wife for questioning.



This move appears to have prompted Kim to express an intention to return to Korea.



This is Heo Ji-young reporting.



[Report]



A woman wearing a mask enters the special investigation office.



She is Jeong, the wife of Kim Ye-seong, who is known as the “butler” of former First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s family.



[Jeong○○/Spouse of 'Kim Keon-hee's Butler': "(Are you still in contact with Kim Ye-seong?) …."]



Kim, the key suspect, is currently in Vietnam and has not responded to the special counsel’s summons.



His wife, Jeong, was also barred from leaving the country last month when she attempted to travel abroad.



As the investigation team escalated pressure with an Interpol red notice and passport invalidation, Jeong finally appeared for questioning.



Her side claims they are not fleeing, stating, “If the travel ban is lifted, I can travel to Vietnam to care for our children, and my husband will return to Korea for investigation.” However, the special counsel has insisted, “Kim should be questioned first.”



The investigation team is examining whether the 18.4 billion won investment received by the rental car company IMS Mobility—in which Kim was involved—was in exchange for favors, and where 4.6 billion won of that investment was funneled.



Investigators are looking into whether investors provided funds due to Kim’s relationship with the former First Lady.



Several investors have already been summoned for questioning. Among them, Cho Hyun-sang, Vice Chairman of HS Hyosung, who invested 3.5 billion won, initially declined to appear citing an overseas business trip but has now agreed to be questioned on Aug. 1.



Although his appearance coincides with the recent controversy over HS Hyosung’s failure to report affiliated companies, the company insists the investment was legitimate.



KBS News, Heo Ji-young.



