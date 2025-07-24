News 9

Extreme weather threat

입력 2025.07.24 (00:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The power of extreme heat and heavy rain is intensifying to the point where terms like “extreme” and “severe” no longer feel exaggerated.

Unusual weather has become a daily reality not only for us, but across the globe—posing a growing threat to people’s lives.

This is reporter An Da-young from Paris.

[Report]

Due to the third heatwave to hit Greece this year, the Acropolis—an iconic symbol of Athens—has been closed once again.

Temperatures nearing 45°C have now become the norm in Southern Europe.

[Guness Izbul/Turkey resident: "This year, the temperatures are higher than usual. We have been struggling to cope with the heatwave, especially since early July."]

The intensity of the heatwave is extending even to Eastern Europe, which has been relatively cooler.

The problem is not just the heatwave.

In Spain, which has been experiencing drought due to hot and dry weather, sudden heavy rains have recently caused flooding damage.

The vicious cycle continues, where heatwaves lead to wildfires and also act as a catalyst for floods.

The Alps, where glaciers are melting at a rapid pace every year, are at the forefront of climate change.

[Xavier Cahill/Researcher at the University of Savoie Mont Blanc, France: "At first, rocks were exposed, but now it has become a wide rocky area, and the glacier is melting even faster at that point."]

In the United States, there have also been numerous fatalities due to recent record-breaking heatwaves and heavy rains.

In China, 670,000 people have evacuated in southern Guangdong Province due to a typhoon, with analyses suggesting that the intensity of typhoons is increasing due to global warming.

The unpredictable climate change, where deadly heat continues and then suddenly heavy rain pours down, has become a daily occurrence everywhere.

These extreme changes directly threaten the lives of residents and also lead to rising food prices.

This is An Da-young from KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Extreme weather threat
    • 입력 2025-07-24 00:55:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The power of extreme heat and heavy rain is intensifying to the point where terms like “extreme” and “severe” no longer feel exaggerated.

Unusual weather has become a daily reality not only for us, but across the globe—posing a growing threat to people’s lives.

This is reporter An Da-young from Paris.

[Report]

Due to the third heatwave to hit Greece this year, the Acropolis—an iconic symbol of Athens—has been closed once again.

Temperatures nearing 45°C have now become the norm in Southern Europe.

[Guness Izbul/Turkey resident: "This year, the temperatures are higher than usual. We have been struggling to cope with the heatwave, especially since early July."]

The intensity of the heatwave is extending even to Eastern Europe, which has been relatively cooler.

The problem is not just the heatwave.

In Spain, which has been experiencing drought due to hot and dry weather, sudden heavy rains have recently caused flooding damage.

The vicious cycle continues, where heatwaves lead to wildfires and also act as a catalyst for floods.

The Alps, where glaciers are melting at a rapid pace every year, are at the forefront of climate change.

[Xavier Cahill/Researcher at the University of Savoie Mont Blanc, France: "At first, rocks were exposed, but now it has become a wide rocky area, and the glacier is melting even faster at that point."]

In the United States, there have also been numerous fatalities due to recent record-breaking heatwaves and heavy rains.

In China, 670,000 people have evacuated in southern Guangdong Province due to a typhoon, with analyses suggesting that the intensity of typhoons is increasing due to global warming.

The unpredictable climate change, where deadly heat continues and then suddenly heavy rain pours down, has become a daily occurrence everywhere.

These extreme changes directly threaten the lives of residents and also lead to rising food prices.

This is An Da-young from KBS News in Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.