Extreme weather threat

The power of extreme heat and heavy rain is intensifying to the point where terms like “extreme” and “severe” no longer feel exaggerated.



Unusual weather has become a daily reality not only for us, but across the globe—posing a growing threat to people’s lives.



This is reporter An Da-young from Paris.



[Report]



Due to the third heatwave to hit Greece this year, the Acropolis—an iconic symbol of Athens—has been closed once again.



Temperatures nearing 45°C have now become the norm in Southern Europe.



[Guness Izbul/Turkey resident: "This year, the temperatures are higher than usual. We have been struggling to cope with the heatwave, especially since early July."]



The intensity of the heatwave is extending even to Eastern Europe, which has been relatively cooler.



The problem is not just the heatwave.



In Spain, which has been experiencing drought due to hot and dry weather, sudden heavy rains have recently caused flooding damage.



The vicious cycle continues, where heatwaves lead to wildfires and also act as a catalyst for floods.



The Alps, where glaciers are melting at a rapid pace every year, are at the forefront of climate change.



[Xavier Cahill/Researcher at the University of Savoie Mont Blanc, France: "At first, rocks were exposed, but now it has become a wide rocky area, and the glacier is melting even faster at that point."]



In the United States, there have also been numerous fatalities due to recent record-breaking heatwaves and heavy rains.



In China, 670,000 people have evacuated in southern Guangdong Province due to a typhoon, with analyses suggesting that the intensity of typhoons is increasing due to global warming.



The unpredictable climate change, where deadly heat continues and then suddenly heavy rain pours down, has become a daily occurrence everywhere.



These extreme changes directly threaten the lives of residents and also lead to rising food prices.



This is An Da-young from KBS News in Paris.



