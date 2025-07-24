Disabled most at risk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On days like today (7.23), with extreme heatwaves, those who suffer the most are people with disabilities.



Studies show that people with disabilities are five times more likely to develop heat-related illnesses than non-disabled individuals.



Medical correspondent Park Kwang-sik reports.



[Report]



A woman in her 60s with a brain lesion disability lives alone and struggles to lift her arms, making it difficult even to drink a glass of water.



Despite indoor temperatures exceeding 30°C, she cannot stay adequately hydrated.



[Oh Se-ja/Gwangju City, Gyeonggi Province: “I feel a bit dizzy. When I move, I feel a little faint. People don’t really know what’s going on—they just cope with it moment by moment.”]



Home-visit medical teams encounter disabled patients suspected of suffering from heat-related illnesses every day.



[Kim Joo-hyung/Director, Home-Visit Medical Clinic: “I believe the number of heat-related patients has increased significantly, including among people with disabilities. Many are in poor condition—unable to eat, severely dehydrated.”]



A research team at Kongju National University analyzed more than 290,000 heat-related patients over the past 10 years across seven major cities. They found that people with disabilities are five times more likely to suffer from heat-related illness than non-disabled individuals.



Those most vulnerable to heatwaves include people with disabilities, followed by the elderly, outdoor workers, and low-income households.



[Lim Jae-young/Director, Southern Gyeonggi Regional Disability Health Center: “Especially in cases of spinal cord injury, the temperature-regulating center is damaged, which hinders sweating. This can cause body temperature to rise significantly in hot environments.”]



Experts point out that many people with disabilities live in environments with poor cooling systems.



Although heat shelters have been set up across the country, they are often difficult for people with disabilities to access.



There is an urgent need for heatwave countermeasures tailored specifically for people with disabilities.



This is Park Kwang-sik, KBS News.



