News 9

Prosecutors admit case error

입력 2025.07.24 (00:55)

[Anchor]

Today (7.23), the first retrial hearing for Choi Mal-ja, who was convicted for biting the tongue of a man attempting to sexually assault her 61 years ago, was held.

The prosecution has belatedly acknowledged self-defense and has requested a not guilty verdict.

Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

Since that day in 1964, Choi Mal-ja has lived as a criminal despite being a victim of sexual violence.

After 61 years since the incident, her not guilty status has been effectively confirmed.

["We won! We won!"]

At the time of the incident, 18-year-old Choi was charged with cutting off about 1.5 cm of the tongue of the man who attempted to sexually assault her.

She claimed it was "self-defense," but was sentenced to 10 months in prison with a 2-year suspended sentence.

During the first retrial hearing for this case, the prosecution requested a not guilty verdict.

They expressed deep apologies, stating, "We inflicted unimaginable pain and suffering on Ms. Choi, who should have been protected."

They acknowledged that Choi's actions at the time were "not illegal as they were a legitimate act of self-defense."

[Choi Mal-ja/Retrial petitioner: "The not guilty verdict. The apology. I clearly heard it, and now that they are acknowledging their mistake, I believe that justice in South Korea is alive."]

A women's organization that has claimed Choi's innocence also welcomed the prosecution's decision.

[Song Ran-hee/Chairperson of Korea Women's Hotline: "I believe that a path has been opened for the defensive actions of victims to be recognized as legitimate."]

Choi filed for a retrial in 2020, and it was only after reaching the Supreme Court that the legitimacy of the appeal was recognized, leading to the start of retrial procedures in February of this year.

The retrial ruling for Choi is scheduled to be held at the Busan District Court on Sept. 10.

This is KBS News Seo Jeong-yoon.

    입력 2025-07-24 00:55:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (7.23), the first retrial hearing for Choi Mal-ja, who was convicted for biting the tongue of a man attempting to sexually assault her 61 years ago, was held.

The prosecution has belatedly acknowledged self-defense and has requested a not guilty verdict.

Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

Since that day in 1964, Choi Mal-ja has lived as a criminal despite being a victim of sexual violence.

After 61 years since the incident, her not guilty status has been effectively confirmed.

["We won! We won!"]

At the time of the incident, 18-year-old Choi was charged with cutting off about 1.5 cm of the tongue of the man who attempted to sexually assault her.

She claimed it was "self-defense," but was sentenced to 10 months in prison with a 2-year suspended sentence.

During the first retrial hearing for this case, the prosecution requested a not guilty verdict.

They expressed deep apologies, stating, "We inflicted unimaginable pain and suffering on Ms. Choi, who should have been protected."

They acknowledged that Choi's actions at the time were "not illegal as they were a legitimate act of self-defense."

[Choi Mal-ja/Retrial petitioner: "The not guilty verdict. The apology. I clearly heard it, and now that they are acknowledging their mistake, I believe that justice in South Korea is alive."]

A women's organization that has claimed Choi's innocence also welcomed the prosecution's decision.

[Song Ran-hee/Chairperson of Korea Women's Hotline: "I believe that a path has been opened for the defensive actions of victims to be recognized as legitimate."]

Choi filed for a retrial in 2020, and it was only after reaching the Supreme Court that the legitimacy of the appeal was recognized, leading to the start of retrial procedures in February of this year.

The retrial ruling for Choi is scheduled to be held at the Busan District Court on Sept. 10.

This is KBS News Seo Jeong-yoon.
서정윤
서정윤

