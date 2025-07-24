News 9

Doosan ends Hanwha's streak

[Anchor]

The Doosan Bears have halted Hanwha's 11-game winning streak with a powerful offensive display in professional baseball.

From the first inning, Doosan's bats were on fire, taking down Hanwha's starting pitcher Hwang Jun-seo.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Facing Hanwha, who had achieved their second 10-game winning streak of the season, Doosan came out swinging in the first inning.

Foreign player Cave hit a two-run home run, followed by cleanup hitter Yang Eui-ji’s back-to-back homer, signaling a fierce day ahead.

Even rookie Park Jun-soon joined the power display with a solo shot over the left field wall, driving Hanwha’s starter Hwang Jun-seo off the mound after allowing three home runs and four runs in just one inning.

Although Um Sang-baek, who transitioned to the bullpen in the second half of the season, came in to put out the fire, Doosan’s bats only grew hotter.

In the fourth inning, Doosan piled on six more runs, including another home run from Cave and Lee Yoo-chan’s first of the season, completely dismantling Hanwha’s pitching staff.

Rookie starter Choi Min-seok also delivered a career-high seven strikeouts, sealing the win for Doosan—who had also ended Hanwha’s 13-game winning streak two months earlier.

After yesterday’s rare high-scoring slugfest, LG and KIA kept fans on edge once again today.

Yesterday’s hero Park Hae-min blasted a home run for the second straight game, and Park Dong-won’s powerful shot gave LG the early lead. But in the seventh inning, KIA’s Oh Sun-woo launched a three-run homer to tie the game.

In extra innings, LG regained the lead with a home run by Moon Bo-kyung.

Lotte center fielder Hwang Seong-bin earned applause for a spectacular diving catch that robbed Kiwoom’s Ahn Jun-seo of a base hit.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

