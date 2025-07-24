North Pacific High brings heavy rain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This summer has seen truly extreme weather, alternating between heavy rain and heat waves.



Analysts suggest that this is due to the unusually strong North Pacific High.



They say we need to prepare more thoroughly for the remainder of the summer.



Our meteorology specialist Kim Se-hyun reports.



[Report]



After five days of unprecedented heavy rain, heat wave warnings are expanded nationwide just two days after the rain stopped.



Today (July 23), the temperature in Gokseong, Jeollanam-do exceeds 37 degrees Celsius, as the heat wave gains momentum again.



The weather this summer is swinging between extremes.



The unusually strong development of the North Pacific High this year is being highlighted as a cause.



[Park Sang-hoon/Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Yonsei University: "In July and August, the shape of the North Pacific High is almost fixed. (This year) it is not showing this characteristic and has developed very early to the north and has expanded its influence significantly to the west, causing various deviations from the usual pattern...."]



The heavy rain last week fell intensely over a relatively short period, making it hard to classify as monsoon rain.



Compared to previous years at this time, the axis of the North Pacific High has moved northward, blocking the flow of air above the northern region, and a low-pressure system has not been able to move eastward, allowing cold and dry air to continue descending into our country, creating heavy rain clouds.



The movement of the North Pacific High has already deviated from the usual trajectory, and forecasts suggest that 'compound disasters' of alternating heat waves and heavy rain will occur frequently in the future.



While the North Pacific High influences summer weather, our understanding of it remains insufficient.



[Park Sang-hoon/Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Yonsei University: "Establishing a baseline for the North Pacific High is a highly important academic topic. Yet, due to its location in the Pacific, observation frequency is low. The importance of observation is also needed...."]



Experts emphasize that understanding the changes in the North Pacific High amid climate change will be fundamental to reducing disaster damage during the summer.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



