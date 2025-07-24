News 9

North Pacific High brings heavy rain

입력 2025.07.24 (00:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This summer has seen truly extreme weather, alternating between heavy rain and heat waves.

Analysts suggest that this is due to the unusually strong North Pacific High.

They say we need to prepare more thoroughly for the remainder of the summer.

Our meteorology specialist Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

After five days of unprecedented heavy rain, heat wave warnings are expanded nationwide just two days after the rain stopped.

Today (July 23), the temperature in Gokseong, Jeollanam-do exceeds 37 degrees Celsius, as the heat wave gains momentum again.

The weather this summer is swinging between extremes.

The unusually strong development of the North Pacific High this year is being highlighted as a cause.

[Park Sang-hoon/Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Yonsei University: "In July and August, the shape of the North Pacific High is almost fixed. (This year) it is not showing this characteristic and has developed very early to the north and has expanded its influence significantly to the west, causing various deviations from the usual pattern...."]

The heavy rain last week fell intensely over a relatively short period, making it hard to classify as monsoon rain.

Compared to previous years at this time, the axis of the North Pacific High has moved northward, blocking the flow of air above the northern region, and a low-pressure system has not been able to move eastward, allowing cold and dry air to continue descending into our country, creating heavy rain clouds.

The movement of the North Pacific High has already deviated from the usual trajectory, and forecasts suggest that 'compound disasters' of alternating heat waves and heavy rain will occur frequently in the future.

While the North Pacific High influences summer weather, our understanding of it remains insufficient.

[Park Sang-hoon/Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Yonsei University: "Establishing a baseline for the North Pacific High is a highly important academic topic. Yet, due to its location in the Pacific, observation frequency is low. The importance of observation is also needed...."]

Experts emphasize that understanding the changes in the North Pacific High amid climate change will be fundamental to reducing disaster damage during the summer.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • North Pacific High brings heavy rain
    • 입력 2025-07-24 00:55:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

This summer has seen truly extreme weather, alternating between heavy rain and heat waves.

Analysts suggest that this is due to the unusually strong North Pacific High.

They say we need to prepare more thoroughly for the remainder of the summer.

Our meteorology specialist Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

After five days of unprecedented heavy rain, heat wave warnings are expanded nationwide just two days after the rain stopped.

Today (July 23), the temperature in Gokseong, Jeollanam-do exceeds 37 degrees Celsius, as the heat wave gains momentum again.

The weather this summer is swinging between extremes.

The unusually strong development of the North Pacific High this year is being highlighted as a cause.

[Park Sang-hoon/Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Yonsei University: "In July and August, the shape of the North Pacific High is almost fixed. (This year) it is not showing this characteristic and has developed very early to the north and has expanded its influence significantly to the west, causing various deviations from the usual pattern...."]

The heavy rain last week fell intensely over a relatively short period, making it hard to classify as monsoon rain.

Compared to previous years at this time, the axis of the North Pacific High has moved northward, blocking the flow of air above the northern region, and a low-pressure system has not been able to move eastward, allowing cold and dry air to continue descending into our country, creating heavy rain clouds.

The movement of the North Pacific High has already deviated from the usual trajectory, and forecasts suggest that 'compound disasters' of alternating heat waves and heavy rain will occur frequently in the future.

While the North Pacific High influences summer weather, our understanding of it remains insufficient.

[Park Sang-hoon/Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Yonsei University: "Establishing a baseline for the North Pacific High is a highly important academic topic. Yet, due to its location in the Pacific, observation frequency is low. The importance of observation is also needed...."]

Experts emphasize that understanding the changes in the North Pacific High amid climate change will be fundamental to reducing disaster damage during the summer.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.