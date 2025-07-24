Kim Bo-kyung scores
입력 2025.07.24 (00:55) 수정 2025.07.24 (00:55)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Kim Bo-kyung of K League's FC Anyang, once called the successor to Park Ji-sung, has scored a goal after breaking free from a long tunnel of poor performance for over 390 days.
Kim Bo-kyung, who scored his debut goal for FC Anyang with a fantastic free kick, is igniting the last flames of his player career to ensure the team's survival.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
Starting as a starter for the first time in a while, Kim Bo-kyung showcased the strength of a 35-year-old veteran.
With a simple touch, he earned a penalty kick and led to the opening goal.
Then, in the first half's additional time, Kim Bo-kyung's specialty, his golden left foot, shone brightly.
The ball, with incredible backspin, hit the corner of the goal so precisely that the goalkeeper couldn't even move.
After tasting a goal for the first time in over 390 days, Kim Bo-kyung has emerged as a hidden card for Anyang's second half in their fight for survival.
[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "Dong-jin was about to take it but looked at me and asked, 'Do you want to take it?' So I thought I shouldn't lose his trust and took it comfortably, and I'm glad it went in."]
As Kim Bo-kyung approaches the end of his player career, he has set aside all sense of authority and has blended into the team with friendliness.
["I scored a goal today, you know? I scored it beautifully, so if you have time, please check it out! That's it!"]
With the nickname of Park Ji-sung's successor, Kim Bo-kyung, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics and played in the Premier League, provides great strength to his juniors with his experience.
[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "I've really worked hard in football, but sometimes I think, 'I could have worked harder...' That regret remains. I'm really proud of you guys, and I feel that we can do better, so we need to overcome this slight regret."]
Having experienced relegation five times in his professional life, Kim Bo-kyung is determined to lead the team to stay in the first division this time with a strong sense of urgency.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
Kim Bo-kyung of K League's FC Anyang, once called the successor to Park Ji-sung, has scored a goal after breaking free from a long tunnel of poor performance for over 390 days.
Kim Bo-kyung, who scored his debut goal for FC Anyang with a fantastic free kick, is igniting the last flames of his player career to ensure the team's survival.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
Starting as a starter for the first time in a while, Kim Bo-kyung showcased the strength of a 35-year-old veteran.
With a simple touch, he earned a penalty kick and led to the opening goal.
Then, in the first half's additional time, Kim Bo-kyung's specialty, his golden left foot, shone brightly.
The ball, with incredible backspin, hit the corner of the goal so precisely that the goalkeeper couldn't even move.
After tasting a goal for the first time in over 390 days, Kim Bo-kyung has emerged as a hidden card for Anyang's second half in their fight for survival.
[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "Dong-jin was about to take it but looked at me and asked, 'Do you want to take it?' So I thought I shouldn't lose his trust and took it comfortably, and I'm glad it went in."]
As Kim Bo-kyung approaches the end of his player career, he has set aside all sense of authority and has blended into the team with friendliness.
["I scored a goal today, you know? I scored it beautifully, so if you have time, please check it out! That's it!"]
With the nickname of Park Ji-sung's successor, Kim Bo-kyung, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics and played in the Premier League, provides great strength to his juniors with his experience.
[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "I've really worked hard in football, but sometimes I think, 'I could have worked harder...' That regret remains. I'm really proud of you guys, and I feel that we can do better, so we need to overcome this slight regret."]
Having experienced relegation five times in his professional life, Kim Bo-kyung is determined to lead the team to stay in the first division this time with a strong sense of urgency.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Bo-kyung scores
-
- 입력 2025-07-24 00:55:08
- 수정2025-07-24 00:55:48
[Anchor]
Kim Bo-kyung of K League's FC Anyang, once called the successor to Park Ji-sung, has scored a goal after breaking free from a long tunnel of poor performance for over 390 days.
Kim Bo-kyung, who scored his debut goal for FC Anyang with a fantastic free kick, is igniting the last flames of his player career to ensure the team's survival.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
Starting as a starter for the first time in a while, Kim Bo-kyung showcased the strength of a 35-year-old veteran.
With a simple touch, he earned a penalty kick and led to the opening goal.
Then, in the first half's additional time, Kim Bo-kyung's specialty, his golden left foot, shone brightly.
The ball, with incredible backspin, hit the corner of the goal so precisely that the goalkeeper couldn't even move.
After tasting a goal for the first time in over 390 days, Kim Bo-kyung has emerged as a hidden card for Anyang's second half in their fight for survival.
[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "Dong-jin was about to take it but looked at me and asked, 'Do you want to take it?' So I thought I shouldn't lose his trust and took it comfortably, and I'm glad it went in."]
As Kim Bo-kyung approaches the end of his player career, he has set aside all sense of authority and has blended into the team with friendliness.
["I scored a goal today, you know? I scored it beautifully, so if you have time, please check it out! That's it!"]
With the nickname of Park Ji-sung's successor, Kim Bo-kyung, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics and played in the Premier League, provides great strength to his juniors with his experience.
[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "I've really worked hard in football, but sometimes I think, 'I could have worked harder...' That regret remains. I'm really proud of you guys, and I feel that we can do better, so we need to overcome this slight regret."]
Having experienced relegation five times in his professional life, Kim Bo-kyung is determined to lead the team to stay in the first division this time with a strong sense of urgency.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
Kim Bo-kyung of K League's FC Anyang, once called the successor to Park Ji-sung, has scored a goal after breaking free from a long tunnel of poor performance for over 390 days.
Kim Bo-kyung, who scored his debut goal for FC Anyang with a fantastic free kick, is igniting the last flames of his player career to ensure the team's survival.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
Starting as a starter for the first time in a while, Kim Bo-kyung showcased the strength of a 35-year-old veteran.
With a simple touch, he earned a penalty kick and led to the opening goal.
Then, in the first half's additional time, Kim Bo-kyung's specialty, his golden left foot, shone brightly.
The ball, with incredible backspin, hit the corner of the goal so precisely that the goalkeeper couldn't even move.
After tasting a goal for the first time in over 390 days, Kim Bo-kyung has emerged as a hidden card for Anyang's second half in their fight for survival.
[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "Dong-jin was about to take it but looked at me and asked, 'Do you want to take it?' So I thought I shouldn't lose his trust and took it comfortably, and I'm glad it went in."]
As Kim Bo-kyung approaches the end of his player career, he has set aside all sense of authority and has blended into the team with friendliness.
["I scored a goal today, you know? I scored it beautifully, so if you have time, please check it out! That's it!"]
With the nickname of Park Ji-sung's successor, Kim Bo-kyung, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics and played in the Premier League, provides great strength to his juniors with his experience.
[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "I've really worked hard in football, but sometimes I think, 'I could have worked harder...' That regret remains. I'm really proud of you guys, and I feel that we can do better, so we need to overcome this slight regret."]
Having experienced relegation five times in his professional life, Kim Bo-kyung is determined to lead the team to stay in the first division this time with a strong sense of urgency.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
-
-
이준희 기자 fcjune@kbs.co.kr이준희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.