Kim Bo-kyung scores

[Anchor]

Kim Bo-kyung of K League's FC Anyang, once called the successor to Park Ji-sung, has scored a goal after breaking free from a long tunnel of poor performance for over 390 days.

Kim Bo-kyung, who scored his debut goal for FC Anyang with a fantastic free kick, is igniting the last flames of his player career to ensure the team's survival.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Starting as a starter for the first time in a while, Kim Bo-kyung showcased the strength of a 35-year-old veteran.

With a simple touch, he earned a penalty kick and led to the opening goal.

Then, in the first half's additional time, Kim Bo-kyung's specialty, his golden left foot, shone brightly.

The ball, with incredible backspin, hit the corner of the goal so precisely that the goalkeeper couldn't even move.

After tasting a goal for the first time in over 390 days, Kim Bo-kyung has emerged as a hidden card for Anyang's second half in their fight for survival.

[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "Dong-jin was about to take it but looked at me and asked, 'Do you want to take it?' So I thought I shouldn't lose his trust and took it comfortably, and I'm glad it went in."]

As Kim Bo-kyung approaches the end of his player career, he has set aside all sense of authority and has blended into the team with friendliness.

["I scored a goal today, you know? I scored it beautifully, so if you have time, please check it out! That's it!"]

With the nickname of Park Ji-sung's successor, Kim Bo-kyung, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics and played in the Premier League, provides great strength to his juniors with his experience.

[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "I've really worked hard in football, but sometimes I think, 'I could have worked harder...' That regret remains. I'm really proud of you guys, and I feel that we can do better, so we need to overcome this slight regret."]

Having experienced relegation five times in his professional life, Kim Bo-kyung is determined to lead the team to stay in the first division this time with a strong sense of urgency.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

