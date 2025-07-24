Kim Bo-kyung scores

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Bo-kyung of K League's FC Anyang, once called the successor to Park Ji-sung, has scored a goal after breaking free from a long tunnel of poor performance for over 390 days.



Kim Bo-kyung, who scored his debut goal for FC Anyang with a fantastic free kick, is igniting the last flames of his player career to ensure the team's survival.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Starting as a starter for the first time in a while, Kim Bo-kyung showcased the strength of a 35-year-old veteran.



With a simple touch, he earned a penalty kick and led to the opening goal.



Then, in the first half's additional time, Kim Bo-kyung's specialty, his golden left foot, shone brightly.



The ball, with incredible backspin, hit the corner of the goal so precisely that the goalkeeper couldn't even move.



After tasting a goal for the first time in over 390 days, Kim Bo-kyung has emerged as a hidden card for Anyang's second half in their fight for survival.



[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "Dong-jin was about to take it but looked at me and asked, 'Do you want to take it?' So I thought I shouldn't lose his trust and took it comfortably, and I'm glad it went in."]



As Kim Bo-kyung approaches the end of his player career, he has set aside all sense of authority and has blended into the team with friendliness.



["I scored a goal today, you know? I scored it beautifully, so if you have time, please check it out! That's it!"]



With the nickname of Park Ji-sung's successor, Kim Bo-kyung, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics and played in the Premier League, provides great strength to his juniors with his experience.



[Kim Bo-kyung/FC Anyang: "I've really worked hard in football, but sometimes I think, 'I could have worked harder...' That regret remains. I'm really proud of you guys, and I feel that we can do better, so we need to overcome this slight regret."]



Having experienced relegation five times in his professional life, Kim Bo-kyung is determined to lead the team to stay in the first division this time with a strong sense of urgency.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



