Consumer coupon controversy

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, various controversies related to consumer coupons are continuing.



There have been cases of fraudulent use where consumer coupons are being converted to cash through second-hand transactions, and some local governments have issued prepaid cards in different colors for each type of subsidy, exposing users' income levels.



Im Yeon-hee reports.



[Report]



This is a post on a second-hand trading site in Jeju.



A transaction post for the Jeju local currency 'Tamna Money', which was issued as a consumer coupon for livelihood recovery, can be seen.



The amount is 360,000 won, which is for two people’s worth of consumer coupons, and it is being offered at a price reduced by 20,000 won.



Another second-hand trading post.



It suggests exchanging a prepaid card worth 180,000 won for 160,000 won along with other gift certificates.



This is a fraudulent act of cashing out consumer coupons through personal transactions, commonly referred to as 'cash conversion'.



[Kang Min-joo/Head of Economic Policy Team, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province: "We have requested cooperation to post notices prohibiting cash conversion and to delete any content that appears immediately."]



The prepaid cards issued by Gwangju City have also caused controversy.



The prepaid cards given to the top 10% income earners, the near-poor, and basic livelihood recipients were produced in different colors.



[Consumer Coupon User/Voice Altered: "Using different colors for the cards suggests a distinction between recipients in difficult circumstances and those who are relatively better off"]



Busan City also specified the amount on the prepaid cards, which drew criticism for revealing individuals' economic situations.



As the controversy continued, President Lee Jae Myung criticized it as "an administrative convenience based on supplier-centered thinking and a measure that lacks sensitivity to human rights."



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that they would attach stickers to indicate the amount on prepaid cards and ensure that the payment amount is not revealed through the card's appearance in future productions.



KBS News, Im Yeon-hee.



