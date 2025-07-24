Vietnam advances to U-23 semis
Coach Kim Sang-sik's Vietnam has reached the semifinals of the ASEAN U-23 Championship, moving one step closer to a third consecutive title.
In the 35th minute of the first half, Pham Ly Duc scored with a header from a corner kick.
After taking the lead, Vietnam seized control and pressured Cambodia.
In the 5th minute of the second half, a header was denied by the opposing goalkeeper, leading to disappointment.
Vietnam conceded an equalizer to Cambodia in the 17th minute of the second half as they launched a counterattack.
With the score tied at 1-1 in the 38th minute of the second half, substitute Nguyen Dinh Bac emerged as the hero.
After scoring the decisive goal that led Vietnam to the semifinals, he celebrated with a fantastic "siu" ceremony, prompting Coach Kim Sang-sik to applaud.
The Vietnam U-23 national team, having secured first place in the group with two consecutive wins, will compete against the Philippines for a spot in the finals on their path to a third consecutive championship.
