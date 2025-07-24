News 9

Japan welcomes deal outcome

[Anchor]

Japan is in a satisfied mood, saying it achieved the best possible outcome while maintaining what needed to be preserved.

In particular, it is highlighting the reduction of tariffs on automobiles, which are a major export item to the U.S.

With the uncertainty over tariffs resolved, the Japanese stock market, particularly automotive stocks, has seen a significant rise.

Our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.

[Report]

Japan exported $40 billion worth of automobiles to the United States last year.

This accounts for nearly 30% of its total exports to the U.S.

Japan is generally viewing the reduction of the automobile tariff to 15% positively.

The stock prices of Japanese automobile manufacturers have surged, leading the Japanese stock market to reach its highest level in a year.

[Yasunaga Tatsuo/Chairman of Japan Foreign Trade Council: "We highly appreciate the resolution of the uncertainties that private companies were worried about."]

Prime Minister Ishiba assessed that it was the best outcome, considering the interests of both Japan and the U.S. while maintaining what needed to be maintained.

He explained that Japan secured a promise that it would not receive worse treatment than other countries regarding tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

[Ishiba Shigeru/Prime Minister of Japan: "This is the result of my continuous pressure on the U.S. to prioritize investment over tariffs since I proposed it to President Trump."]

He also emphasized that while they agreed to import more U.S. rice, it does not sacrifice Japan's agriculture.

Currently, Japan plans to reduce imports of rice from other countries among the 770,000 tons that must be imported duty-free and instead import more from the U.S.

However, there are concerns that the specifics have not been disclosed, raising questions about whether there are hidden details behind the public agreement.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

