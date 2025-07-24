Premeditated family murder attempt

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 60s, who killed his son with a gun he made himself, has remained silent after stating that the incident was due to family discord.



However, today (July 23), the family of the victim released a statement.



They refuted the claim of discord, stating there was no conflict, and revealed that the suspect had attempted to harm the entire family, including his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.



The police are considering whether to apply additional charges of attempted murder or conspiracy to commit murder.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.



[Report]



62-year-old Mr. Cho, who is accused of killing his son with a homemade firearm.



In police questioning, he stated, "I committed the act due to family discord."



The victim's family countered that Mr. Cho's claims are baseless.



They said that the only reason they invited Mr. Cho to their son's house was to celebrate his birthday, and there were no other conflicts.



They also mentioned that Mr. Cho had committed a wrongdoing 26 years ago, which led to his divorce, and although his son learned about the divorce later, he never expressed any resentment towards his father.



The family further revealed that Mr. Cho "shot his son and then repeatedly tried to enter the room where his daughter-in-law and children were, threatening them to come out."



[Lee Heon/Head of the Criminal Division, Incheon Yeonsu Police Station/July 21: "The victim's family, meaning the informants who were present at the scene, were in a situation where they were concerned about additional harm, so they were hiding inside...."]



This indicates that he planned indiscriminate murder against everyone present at the scene, and similar statements have been submitted to the police.



The police plan to summon the victim's family for questioning soon and are considering applying additional charges such as conspiracy to commit murder or attempted murder.



They are also reviewing whether to disclose Mr. Cho's personal information, taking the family's opinions into account.



The police have conducted a search of Mr. Cho's residence, securing tools and flammable materials used for making homemade firearms, and are verifying the circumstances of the homemade firearm and explosive device production by requesting a detailed examination from the National Forensic Service.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



