News 9

Premeditated family murder attempt

입력 2025.07.24 (00:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A man in his 60s, who killed his son with a gun he made himself, has remained silent after stating that the incident was due to family discord.

However, today (July 23), the family of the victim released a statement.

They refuted the claim of discord, stating there was no conflict, and revealed that the suspect had attempted to harm the entire family, including his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The police are considering whether to apply additional charges of attempted murder or conspiracy to commit murder.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

62-year-old Mr. Cho, who is accused of killing his son with a homemade firearm.

In police questioning, he stated, "I committed the act due to family discord."

The victim's family countered that Mr. Cho's claims are baseless.

They said that the only reason they invited Mr. Cho to their son's house was to celebrate his birthday, and there were no other conflicts.

They also mentioned that Mr. Cho had committed a wrongdoing 26 years ago, which led to his divorce, and although his son learned about the divorce later, he never expressed any resentment towards his father.

The family further revealed that Mr. Cho "shot his son and then repeatedly tried to enter the room where his daughter-in-law and children were, threatening them to come out."

[Lee Heon/Head of the Criminal Division, Incheon Yeonsu Police Station/July 21: "The victim's family, meaning the informants who were present at the scene, were in a situation where they were concerned about additional harm, so they were hiding inside...."]

This indicates that he planned indiscriminate murder against everyone present at the scene, and similar statements have been submitted to the police.

The police plan to summon the victim's family for questioning soon and are considering applying additional charges such as conspiracy to commit murder or attempted murder.

They are also reviewing whether to disclose Mr. Cho's personal information, taking the family's opinions into account.

The police have conducted a search of Mr. Cho's residence, securing tools and flammable materials used for making homemade firearms, and are verifying the circumstances of the homemade firearm and explosive device production by requesting a detailed examination from the National Forensic Service.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Premeditated family murder attempt
    • 입력 2025-07-24 00:55:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

A man in his 60s, who killed his son with a gun he made himself, has remained silent after stating that the incident was due to family discord.

However, today (July 23), the family of the victim released a statement.

They refuted the claim of discord, stating there was no conflict, and revealed that the suspect had attempted to harm the entire family, including his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The police are considering whether to apply additional charges of attempted murder or conspiracy to commit murder.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

62-year-old Mr. Cho, who is accused of killing his son with a homemade firearm.

In police questioning, he stated, "I committed the act due to family discord."

The victim's family countered that Mr. Cho's claims are baseless.

They said that the only reason they invited Mr. Cho to their son's house was to celebrate his birthday, and there were no other conflicts.

They also mentioned that Mr. Cho had committed a wrongdoing 26 years ago, which led to his divorce, and although his son learned about the divorce later, he never expressed any resentment towards his father.

The family further revealed that Mr. Cho "shot his son and then repeatedly tried to enter the room where his daughter-in-law and children were, threatening them to come out."

[Lee Heon/Head of the Criminal Division, Incheon Yeonsu Police Station/July 21: "The victim's family, meaning the informants who were present at the scene, were in a situation where they were concerned about additional harm, so they were hiding inside...."]

This indicates that he planned indiscriminate murder against everyone present at the scene, and similar statements have been submitted to the police.

The police plan to summon the victim's family for questioning soon and are considering applying additional charges such as conspiracy to commit murder or attempted murder.

They are also reviewing whether to disclose Mr. Cho's personal information, taking the family's opinions into account.

The police have conducted a search of Mr. Cho's residence, securing tools and flammable materials used for making homemade firearms, and are verifying the circumstances of the homemade firearm and explosive device production by requesting a detailed examination from the National Forensic Service.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.