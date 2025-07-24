Conflicting reports on IDG status

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is another part that needs to be verified accurately.



The accident investigation committee informed the bereaved families that the reason all flight recorders stopped was that the pilot turned off the in-flight generator, the IDG.



However, the IDG switch in the cockpit was reportedly in the 'on' position when checked post-accident.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has covered this exclusively.



[Report]



The accident aircraft's left engine shut down, and just 5 seconds later, the flight recorders stopped.



This was because all electrical supply in the cabin was cut off.



Although the right engine was still operational, the power was lost because the generator, the IDG, attached to the right engine was turned off, according to the investigation committee.



They stated that they concluded the pilot turned off this IDG.



They explained that the IDG can only turn off if the internal fuel temperature rises and it stops automatically, or if someone manually turns off the switch, and since the fuel temperature was not high, it was determined that the pilot turned it off.



However, it has been reported that the right IDG switch confirmed on the aircraft immediately after the accident was in the 'on' position.



The IDG switch located on the ceiling of the cockpit needs to be pushed up to turn off, but it was found to be in the down position.



However, the investigation committee did not mention the position of this switch or other related details.



They also did not explain that the IDG could automatically disconnect when the engine is severely damaged and the output drops sharply.



[Yoo Hee-jun/Professor of Aviation Maintenance at Far East University: "The engine was severely damaged to the point of catching fire. Then the IDG (power device) would say, 'Hey, this is not supposed to operate abnormally,' and it would give up its operation."]



The time taken from when the aircraft collided with the turbulence until the flight recorders turned off was 24 seconds.



It is difficult to understand from the current explanation of the investigation committee whether the pilot had enough time to perform emergency procedures, turn off the left engine, and remove the IDG cover to turn off the switch.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



