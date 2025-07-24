News 9

Kim Keon-hee seeks brief probes

2025.07.24

[Anchor]

Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case has notified Mrs. Kim to appear on the 6th of next month, while Mrs. Kim's side has requested to discuss the investigation method with the special prosecutor.

They are stating that they would like to be questioned briefly by charge rather than for a long time, but the special prosecutor has rejected this, insisting that she must appear as notified.

Oh Seung-mok reports.

[Report]

Mrs. Kim Keon-hee was hospitalized for 11 days due to chronic illnesses such as depression, and has requested that her lawyer visit the special prosecutor for 'consultation' two weeks before her first appearance.

[Moon Hong-ju/Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case: "The special prosecutor conveyed that separate consultations are unnecessary and that appearing on the notified date is sufficient."]

In response, Mrs. Kim's side sent an opinion letter by mail.

They stated, "I am not in a health condition to undergo a long investigation at once."

They are requesting to divide the investigation dates by charge every 3 to 4 days or to conclude the investigation before 6 PM.

Previously, Mrs. Kim also refused to appear before the prosecution regarding the 'Deutsch Motors stock manipulation' case and the 'interference in nominations' case, receiving criticism for being granted privileges not available to ordinary suspects by substituting with 'written investigation' and 'on-site investigation'.

The special prosecutor's team is accelerating its investigation into 16 targets ahead of Mrs. Kim's questioning.

This time, the suspicion is about 'overseas trips'.

They are focusing on a '60 million won necklace' worn during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's NATO trip in June 2022.

This necklace was not reported in her asset declaration, raising suspicions about its source.

Today (July 23), the special prosecutor's team summoned and investigated Jo Yeon-kyung, a former administrative officer of the presidential office who accompanied Mrs. Kim.

With regard to the suspicion of interference in nominations, they plan to investigate Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party on the 27th.

This is Oh Seung-mok from KBS News.

