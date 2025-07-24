News 9

100 days to APEC: Gyeongju now

입력 2025.07.24 (02:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is the Bomun Tourist Complex in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, viewed from the sky.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held here for two days starting October 31.

The APEC summit is just 100 days away.

The key agenda items are AI cooperation and responses to demographic changes.

More than 20,000 participants, including leaders from 21 member countries, government delegations, and business representatives, will gather to seek solutions for a sustainable future.

As this is the first major diplomatic event held domestically since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government, Gyeongju is busy preparing to welcome guests.

The government, which declared K-APEC, has appointed singer G-Dragon as an ambassador and is holding comprehensive review meetings to focus on preparations.

Reporter Seo Ji-young has covered the current situation and remaining tasks.

[Report]

The HICO is located in the Bomun Tourist Complex in Gyeongju.

Its total area is over 32,000 square meters.

This facility, which has one basement level and four above-ground floors, will be the main stage for the APEC leaders.

The conference hall, HICO, is surrounded by banquet halls, a media center, and hotels, all within a 20-minute drive.

The accommodations for the leaders are also undergoing renovations.

They feature a modern reinterpretation of traditional Gyeongju architectural styles.

[Hyun Young-seok/General Manager of 'R' Hotel: "Each space is designed with characteristics such as using granite or Eastern-style wooden materials."]

What you are currently seeing is the media center.

The current completion rate is 55%, and there are plans to finish it by early September by utilizing all available resources.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who is inspecting the Gyeongju site weekly, urged everyone not to let their guard down during the preparation process.

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister: "The APEC preparation balance sheet inherited by the new government is inadequate, success is uncertain, and time is tight. However, we have no alternative but to succeed."]

The core agenda of APEC includes AI cooperation and responses to demographic changes, aiming to leverage AI as a growth engine and seek solutions for low birth rates and an aging population.

Singer G-Dragon has been appointed as an ambassador and is expected to play a leading role in raising international interest in APEC.

[Kim Sang-cheol/Head of Gyeongbuk APEC Preparation Support Team: "We plan to create a second Korean Wave in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and lay the foundation for Gyeongju to become one of the world's top 10 tourist cities."]

President Lee Jae Myung recently sent invitation letters to the leaders of 20 countries, and if the leaders of the United States and China attend, Gyeongju is expected to become a central stage for global diplomacy.

This is KBS News, Seo Ji-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 100 days to APEC: Gyeongju now
    • 입력 2025-07-24 02:24:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is the Bomun Tourist Complex in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, viewed from the sky.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held here for two days starting October 31.

The APEC summit is just 100 days away.

The key agenda items are AI cooperation and responses to demographic changes.

More than 20,000 participants, including leaders from 21 member countries, government delegations, and business representatives, will gather to seek solutions for a sustainable future.

As this is the first major diplomatic event held domestically since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government, Gyeongju is busy preparing to welcome guests.

The government, which declared K-APEC, has appointed singer G-Dragon as an ambassador and is holding comprehensive review meetings to focus on preparations.

Reporter Seo Ji-young has covered the current situation and remaining tasks.

[Report]

The HICO is located in the Bomun Tourist Complex in Gyeongju.

Its total area is over 32,000 square meters.

This facility, which has one basement level and four above-ground floors, will be the main stage for the APEC leaders.

The conference hall, HICO, is surrounded by banquet halls, a media center, and hotels, all within a 20-minute drive.

The accommodations for the leaders are also undergoing renovations.

They feature a modern reinterpretation of traditional Gyeongju architectural styles.

[Hyun Young-seok/General Manager of 'R' Hotel: "Each space is designed with characteristics such as using granite or Eastern-style wooden materials."]

What you are currently seeing is the media center.

The current completion rate is 55%, and there are plans to finish it by early September by utilizing all available resources.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who is inspecting the Gyeongju site weekly, urged everyone not to let their guard down during the preparation process.

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister: "The APEC preparation balance sheet inherited by the new government is inadequate, success is uncertain, and time is tight. However, we have no alternative but to succeed."]

The core agenda of APEC includes AI cooperation and responses to demographic changes, aiming to leverage AI as a growth engine and seek solutions for low birth rates and an aging population.

Singer G-Dragon has been appointed as an ambassador and is expected to play a leading role in raising international interest in APEC.

[Kim Sang-cheol/Head of Gyeongbuk APEC Preparation Support Team: "We plan to create a second Korean Wave in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and lay the foundation for Gyeongju to become one of the world's top 10 tourist cities."]

President Lee Jae Myung recently sent invitation letters to the leaders of 20 countries, and if the leaders of the United States and China attend, Gyeongju is expected to become a central stage for global diplomacy.

This is KBS News, Seo Ji-young.
서지영
서지영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…<br>현역의원 첫 낙마

강선우 자진 사퇴 “국민께 사죄, 성찰하겠다”…현역의원 첫 낙마
낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승

낮 최고 36도에 전국 ‘찜통 폭염’…불볕더위 기승
소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’

소비쿠폰 지급 맞춰 고기 풀자…멕시코산이 국산 둔갑 ‘기승’
[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사

[단독] 리튬 테마주로 탈세한 ‘꾼’에 천억 대 세금…국세청, 특별세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.