Manhole incident in heatwave

[Anchor]

Another manhole accident has occurred.

At a construction site in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, two workers lost consciousness and collapsed in a manhole and were transported to the hospital.

It is presumed that they entered without protective gear during the heatwave and suffered a suffocation accident.

Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

Firefighters are conducting rescue operations at the entrance of the manhole.

They then pull up an unconscious person.

Around 2:20 PM today (July 23), when the heatwave was at its peak, two workers in their 40s were found collapsed in a manhole at a semiconductor equipment manufacturing plant construction site in Pyeongtaek.

A subcontracted worker lost consciousness after entering a 5-meter deep manhole to clean, and a safety manager who went in to rescue him also collapsed.

[Field Official/Voice Altered: "It was about 2 meters high, and there was nitrogen present."]

They were rescued after 30 minutes and transported to the hospital, where they barely regained consciousness.

Labor authorities believe that the workers did not wear protective gear such as oxygen masks, leading to a suffocation accident due to gas poisoning.

They also suspect that the workers failed to measure the oxygen concentration and ventilate before starting work.

[Choi Myung-ki/Professor, Korea Industrial Field Professors Group: "Nitrogen gas itself is colorless and odorless. It has no smell. If inhaled, it can cause headaches, breathing difficulties, dizziness, or loss of consciousness."]

The police and labor authorities plan to verify whether safety regulations were followed by the individuals involved at the site.

Earlier, on July 6, two workers died while working in a manhole in Incheon.

It was revealed that the work was conducted under illegal subcontracting without proper safety equipment.

KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

