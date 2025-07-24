News 9

Doctor indicted for late abortion

입력 2025.07.24 (02:24)

[Anchor]

Last year, a woman shared her experience of undergoing an abortion at 36 weeks of pregnancy online, sparking significant controversy.

The prosecution has arrested and indicted the doctor who performed the procedure and the hospital director.

It has been revealed that the hospital director established a specialized abortion clinic and performed over 500 abortion procedures in two years.

Reporter Han-sol has the details.

[Report]

A 'post-abortion review' shared by a woman who was 36 weeks pregnant.

Other hospitals refused to perform the abortion, stating that the fetus was essentially a newborn.

["Look, the heart is beating so well."]

Doctor Yoon responded to the request without hesitation.

Yoon is accused of first performing a cesarean section to deliver the baby and then placing it in a freezer to kill it.

The prosecution believes this was a murder disguised as an abortion.

According to the prosecution's investigation, Yoon performed over 500 abortion procedures from August 2022 over a two-year period.

Among these, 59 cases involved surgeries for 'late-term pregnant women' who were refused by other hospitals.

Yoon remodeled the hospital to perform abortions and collected 1.46 billion won in surgical fees.

The prosecution has arrested and indicted Yoon and another doctor on charges of murder, and also brought the mother and three brokers to trial.

However, for the remaining abortion procedures, no other legal responsibilities were pursued aside from patient referral.

Since the Constitutional Court's 'abolition of the abortion law' in 2019, a legal vacuum has persisted for six years, resulting in a lack of standards for 'illegal abortions.'

[Heo Min-sook/Legislative Research Officer, National Assembly Research Service : "Since alternative legislation is not currently in progress, patients who experience unwanted pregnancies face high costs and concerns about safety."]

Experts point out that there is an urgent need to establish clear legal standards for pregnancy termination.

This is KBS News, Han-sol.

