From part-timer to pro player

[Anchor]

Rookie Park Chan-hyung of the Lotte Giants watched the team's opening game of the season while working part-time at the baseball stadium.

In less than a year, he has written a dramatic success story, going from a so-called 'part-timer' to a professional player, and reporter Ha Mu-rim has investigated the secret behind it.

[Report]

On March 22, during the opening game between Lotte Giants and LG Twings, Park Chan-hyung was spotted by KBS cameras among the cheering fans, dressed in casual clothes.

At that time, Park Chan-hyung was a part-time worker at Jamsil Stadium.

Although he was not selected in the rookie draft five years ago, his fervent dream of playing professionally did not fade away.

Choosing to work at the baseball stadium while playing in an independent league was a deliberate decision.

[Park Chan-hyung/Lotte: "I think I started when I was 20. If I go early, I can see the (professional) players training, and I learned a lot about training methods, like how to correct problems when throwing the ball, which I also utilized in the independent league."]

As a result of his continuous efforts, Park Chan-hyung joined Lotte as a developmental player two months ago, after they recognized his potential for growth.

And he did not miss the opportunity.

In his first at-bat in the first team, he got a hit.

In his first starting game, he hit his first home run, leaving a strong impression.

[Park Chan-hyung/Lotte: "I think the most memorable moment was when I dramatically hit a home run. I was a bit dumbfounded at that moment."]

Having played in 19 games this season with a batting average of over .340, Park Chan-hyung has recently received an official cheering song.

["Oh~~~ Lotte's Park Chan-hyung! Hit, hit."]

Although he has entered the fierce competition for survival in the first team, he is determined to not lose his original intention and to continue writing his success story with the Giants.

[Park Chan-hyung/Lotte: "My first goal is team victory, and I think that would make me very happy. I hope to be remembered as a player who is always passionate, sincere, and hardworking from my debut until my retirement."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

