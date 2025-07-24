England aims for 2nd Euro title

동영상 고정 취소

In the women's Euro semi-final, England, the 'home of football', staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Italy and is now on the path to a second consecutive championship.



In the 32nd minute of the first half, Italy's Bonansea scored the opening goal, taking the lead.



This 1-0 situation continued until the added time in the second half.



With just 2 minutes left in the match, England's 19-year-old rookie, Agyemang, scored a dramatic equalizer, leveling the score.



The tense flow continued into extra time until England was awarded a penalty kick.



Chloe Kelly's first shot was blocked, but she quickly followed up to score, giving England a ticket to the final.



England, the reigning champion from the 2022 tournament, has taken another step closer to a second consecutive title.



