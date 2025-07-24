[News Today] Gender equality minister nominee resigns

News Today





The nominee for gender equality minister Kang Sun-woo steps down amid allegations of abuse of power.



This marks the first time a sitting lawmaker has been forced to bow out of a ministerial nomination.



Amid consecutive resignations, criticism has also been raised against the presidential office for its vetting process.



Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for minister of gender equality and family, offered to resign from nomination via social media on Wednesday.



Kang apologized to the people for the pain she caused, saying that she will make time for self-reflection.



Despite mounting allegations of workplace abuse and disputes over false explanations, President Lee Jae Myung again asked the National Assembly to send a confirmation hearing report about Kang on Tuesday, which was seen as a de-facto move to push ahead with appointing her.



However, amid civic organizations' calls for resignation and widespread criticism, Kang apparently decided to resign voluntarily in order to ease a political burden on the Lee administration.



The Democratic Party said it respects Kang's decision.



Park Sang-hyuk / Democratic Party

We respect her decision. We will have discussions with lawmakers' aides and take necessary measures to improve their working conditions.



The People Power Party urged the president to apologize.



Kwak Kyu-taek / Senior spokesperson, PPP

This reveals the reality of the personnel crisis. President Lee should apologize for his reward-based personnel nominations.



Kang is the second nominee to be disqualified among President Lee's ministerial picks, following education minister nominee Lee Jin-sook.



She becomes the first sitting lawmaker who failed to pass a confirmation hearing and withdrew a Cabinet position nomination since parliamentary confirmation hearings for ministerial nominees were introduced.



In response to repeated concerns about its flawed personnel vetting system, the presidential office pledged to pick and screen candidates in a stricter manner.