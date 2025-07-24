[News Today] Kim requests modified inquiry schedule

The special counsel has summoned former First Lady Kim Keon-hee for questioning on August 6th.



But her legal team is pushing back, requesting to negotiate the terms of the investigation.



They essentially asked to be questioned per charge in shorter intervals but the special counsel rejected the request, insisting she appear as scheduled.



Former first lady Kim Keon-hee was hospitalized for eleven days citing chronic illness such as depression.



Two weeks before her scheduled first appearance before special counsel investigators, her lawyer requested to pay a visit to the counsel team for a consultation.



Moon Hong-joo / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case

We conveyed the message that separate consultation is not necessary and Kim's appearance on the notified date is sufficient.



Kim's side then mailed out a letter of opinion.



In the letter, she said she is not in the condition to be questioned for long hours at one time.



She asked for separate inquiries for specific charges with three to four day intervals.



And for interrogations to end before 6 p.m.



Ahead of questioning, the counsel team is accelerating their investigation into 16 areas of allegations including Kim's overseas trips.



In particular, they are focused on a 60 million won necklace she wore while accompanying her husband former President Yoon Suk Yeol's trip to the NATO summit in June 2022.



The necklace was not listed in the asset declaration, so its source is being called into question.



Meanwhile the counsel team on Wednesday summoned former presidential staffer and Kim's aide Cho Yeon-gyung.



And on Sunday, they plan to question main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun over allegations of election nomination interference.