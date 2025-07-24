[News Today] U.S.-S.Korea 2+2 trade talks canceled

News Today





[LEAD]

Now turning our attention to the trade talks with Washington.



With one of Korea’s key export rivals Japan reaching a tariff deal with the U.S., Seoul is now racing to secure terms that are no less favorable.



The scheduled "2+2" talks have been abruptly called off but the top trade and industry officials already in Washington will work towards last-minute negotiations.



[REPORT]

Korea sold 1.54 million automobiles in the United States last year alone.



Cars are Korea's number one export item to the states.



Korea's competitor Japan sold 1.38 million vehicles, slightly fewer than Korea.



The U.S. has been levying a 25% tariff on imported cars, claiming that America is importing too many foreign automobiles.



However, as a result of tariff talks between Washington and Tokyo, the tariff on Japanese cars will be lowered to 15%.



That means if Korea and Japan were to sell the same 30,000-dollar automobiles in the U.S., Korean-made ones will cost over 3,000 dollars more than their Japanese counterparts.



Kim Kyoung-you / Korea Institute for Industrial Economics, Trade

If there's 10% price difference in the same class of automobiles, how can Korean cars compete with Japanese ones in the U.S. market?



The government hopes there's room for negotiation for Korea as well, since Japan managed to talk the U.S. into lowering both the reciprocal and item-specific tariffs.



But the Korean government is worried that it wouldn't be easy to gain real benefits as the U.S. is making very tough demands in all areas.



Lee Jae Myung / President (June 16)

The most important task is not to be disadvantaged more than other countries.



Only eight days left until the negotiation deadline.



Following the national security advisor and the Trade Minister, the Minister of Industry headed to the U.S. on Wednesday.



Kim Jung-kwan / Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (July 23)

(How will Japan's negotiation affect our negotiation?)

I'm looking closely into that. Anyway, I'll do my best.



However, the 2+2 high level trade meeting between the finance and trade officials of both sides set for July 25 was canceled abruptly due to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's urgent schedule.