[News Today] Imported meat labeled as local produce
[LEAD]
In line with the consumer coupon rollout, the government has expanded Hanwoo supply, expecting heightened demand.
But the rising prices are making way for cheaper imported meat being passed off as domestic.
We followed the random inspections on labeling of product origin.
[REPORT]
Packs of locally produced pork shoulder are displayed in the meat section.
But what inspectors found in the storage turned out to be imported pork from Canada.
Country-of-Origin Inspector
This was labeled as locally produced in the meat section.
Pork belly without a country-of-origin label is put to a simple test.
Korean pork with the swine fever antibody should show two lines, but the result for this product is just one line.
It's imported pork.
Canadian pork was turned into Korean pork to be sold at nearly double the price.
This is another butcher shop.
The storage is filled with pork belly and pork neck from Mexico.
The butcher sold the meat without the country-of-origin labels and, when asked about it, lied that it was locally produced.
Country-of-Origin Inspector
Still, you falsified the country-of-origin label.
Butcher / (VOICE MODIFIED)
I'm sorry. Please let it go just this once.
This restaurant claims that it only serves 'native Korean beef.'
But what they really served is a mixture of meat imported from Canada and the United States.
The actual country-of-origin was marked in small letters near the entrance to confuse the customers.
This is also punishable.
Kim Won-il / Nat'l Agricultural Products Quality Management Service
Since the pork prices have risen higher than in previous years, cases of deceiving country-of-origin are likely to increase as well.
The government increased the Korean beef supply amount by 30%, projecting that meat consumption would rise as people start using their consumption coupons.
Consumer
There are so many things to buy, like meat and fish. I will just eat cheap pork.
As the vacation season begins and consumption coupons are distributed, the demand for meat is likely to increase, prompting consumers to be more aware of such deception.
