[News Today] “Suspect intended to harm entire household”

입력 2025-07-24 15:24:55 수정 2025-07-24 15:25:05





[LEAD]

The man in his 60s who fatally shot his son with a homemade firearm has cited 'family conflict' as the sole motive.



However, the victim’s family has refuted the claim, stating there were no such disputes.



They further allege the suspect intended to target not just his son but also his daughter-in-law and grandchildren, with the intent to harm the entire family.



[REPORT]

A 62-year-old man surnamed Cho is accused of killing his son using a homemade gun.



During questioning, he told police that he had committed the murder over family disputes.



But the victim's bereaved family refuted Cho's claim, calling it groundless.



According to them, on the day the murder took place, Cho was invited to his son's house to celebrate his birthday and there were no conflicts.



They said that Cho had gotten divorced from his spouse 26 years ago over his faults.



Their son learned about their divorce later but didn't bring up the subject to his father.



The victim's family added that after firing the gun at his son, Cho had attempted multiple times to open the room where his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were hiding, urging them to come out.



Lee Heon / Incheon Yeonsu Fire Station (July 21)

The family members of the victim and other witnesses at the scene were hiding out of concern for additional deadly actions.



This indicates that Cho premeditated indiscriminate shooting to kill everyone at the scene.



They submitted a similar statement to the police.



Police plan to question the bereaved family members soon and consider pressing additional charges of premeditated or attempted murder against Cho.



Police will likely adhere to the bereaved family's request and not hold a review on disclosing Cho's personal information.



Flammable substances and devices for building firearms were found during a police raid at Cho's house.



The police requested the National Forensic Service to evaluate and analyze the discoveries precisely, and are working to find out why Cho decided to make the deadly weapons.