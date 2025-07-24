News Today

[News Today] “Suspect intended to harm entire household”

입력 2025.07.24 (15:24) 수정 2025.07.24 (15:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The man in his 60s who fatally shot his son with a homemade firearm has cited 'family conflict' as the sole motive.

However, the victim’s family has refuted the claim, stating there were no such disputes.

They further allege the suspect intended to target not just his son but also his daughter-in-law and grandchildren, with the intent to harm the entire family.

[REPORT]
A 62-year-old man surnamed Cho is accused of killing his son using a homemade gun.

During questioning, he told police that he had committed the murder over family disputes.

But the victim's bereaved family refuted Cho's claim, calling it groundless.

According to them, on the day the murder took place, Cho was invited to his son's house to celebrate his birthday and there were no conflicts.

They said that Cho had gotten divorced from his spouse 26 years ago over his faults.

Their son learned about their divorce later but didn't bring up the subject to his father.

The victim's family added that after firing the gun at his son, Cho had attempted multiple times to open the room where his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were hiding, urging them to come out.

Lee Heon / Incheon Yeonsu Fire Station (July 21)
The family members of the victim and other witnesses at the scene were hiding out of concern for additional deadly actions.

This indicates that Cho premeditated indiscriminate shooting to kill everyone at the scene.

They submitted a similar statement to the police.

Police plan to question the bereaved family members soon and consider pressing additional charges of premeditated or attempted murder against Cho.

Police will likely adhere to the bereaved family's request and not hold a review on disclosing Cho's personal information.

Flammable substances and devices for building firearms were found during a police raid at Cho's house.

The police requested the National Forensic Service to evaluate and analyze the discoveries precisely, and are working to find out why Cho decided to make the deadly weapons.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “Suspect intended to harm entire household”
    • 입력 2025-07-24 15:24:55
    • 수정2025-07-24 15:25:05
    News Today

[LEAD]
The man in his 60s who fatally shot his son with a homemade firearm has cited 'family conflict' as the sole motive.

However, the victim’s family has refuted the claim, stating there were no such disputes.

They further allege the suspect intended to target not just his son but also his daughter-in-law and grandchildren, with the intent to harm the entire family.

[REPORT]
A 62-year-old man surnamed Cho is accused of killing his son using a homemade gun.

During questioning, he told police that he had committed the murder over family disputes.

But the victim's bereaved family refuted Cho's claim, calling it groundless.

According to them, on the day the murder took place, Cho was invited to his son's house to celebrate his birthday and there were no conflicts.

They said that Cho had gotten divorced from his spouse 26 years ago over his faults.

Their son learned about their divorce later but didn't bring up the subject to his father.

The victim's family added that after firing the gun at his son, Cho had attempted multiple times to open the room where his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were hiding, urging them to come out.

Lee Heon / Incheon Yeonsu Fire Station (July 21)
The family members of the victim and other witnesses at the scene were hiding out of concern for additional deadly actions.

This indicates that Cho premeditated indiscriminate shooting to kill everyone at the scene.

They submitted a similar statement to the police.

Police plan to question the bereaved family members soon and consider pressing additional charges of premeditated or attempted murder against Cho.

Police will likely adhere to the bereaved family's request and not hold a review on disclosing Cho's personal information.

Flammable substances and devices for building firearms were found during a police raid at Cho's house.

The police requested the National Forensic Service to evaluate and analyze the discoveries precisely, and are working to find out why Cho decided to make the deadly weapons.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, ‘하이브’ 본사 압수수색…방시혁 등 부정거래 <br>수사

경찰, ‘하이브’ 본사 압수수색…방시혁 등 부정거래 수사
[단독] 전공의 대표-환자단체 28일 만난다…의정갈등 후 첫 대화

[단독] 전공의 대표-환자단체 28일 만난다…의정갈등 후 첫 대화
김건희 ‘문고리 3인방’ 소환 조사…코이카·삼일회계법인 압수수색

김건희 ‘문고리 3인방’ 소환 조사…코이카·삼일회계법인 압수수색
내란 특검, 한덕수 전 국무총리 추가 소환 예고

내란 특검, 한덕수 전 국무총리 추가 소환 예고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.