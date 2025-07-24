[News Today] “Suspect intended to harm entire household”
입력 2025.07.24 (15:24) 수정 2025.07.24 (15:25)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The man in his 60s who fatally shot his son with a homemade firearm has cited 'family conflict' as the sole motive.
However, the victim’s family has refuted the claim, stating there were no such disputes.
They further allege the suspect intended to target not just his son but also his daughter-in-law and grandchildren, with the intent to harm the entire family.
[REPORT]
A 62-year-old man surnamed Cho is accused of killing his son using a homemade gun.
During questioning, he told police that he had committed the murder over family disputes.
But the victim's bereaved family refuted Cho's claim, calling it groundless.
According to them, on the day the murder took place, Cho was invited to his son's house to celebrate his birthday and there were no conflicts.
They said that Cho had gotten divorced from his spouse 26 years ago over his faults.
Their son learned about their divorce later but didn't bring up the subject to his father.
The victim's family added that after firing the gun at his son, Cho had attempted multiple times to open the room where his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were hiding, urging them to come out.
Lee Heon / Incheon Yeonsu Fire Station (July 21)
The family members of the victim and other witnesses at the scene were hiding out of concern for additional deadly actions.
This indicates that Cho premeditated indiscriminate shooting to kill everyone at the scene.
They submitted a similar statement to the police.
Police plan to question the bereaved family members soon and consider pressing additional charges of premeditated or attempted murder against Cho.
Police will likely adhere to the bereaved family's request and not hold a review on disclosing Cho's personal information.
Flammable substances and devices for building firearms were found during a police raid at Cho's house.
The police requested the National Forensic Service to evaluate and analyze the discoveries precisely, and are working to find out why Cho decided to make the deadly weapons.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “Suspect intended to harm entire household”
-
- 입력 2025-07-24 15:24:55
- 수정2025-07-24 15:25:05
[LEAD]
The man in his 60s who fatally shot his son with a homemade firearm has cited 'family conflict' as the sole motive.
However, the victim’s family has refuted the claim, stating there were no such disputes.
They further allege the suspect intended to target not just his son but also his daughter-in-law and grandchildren, with the intent to harm the entire family.
[REPORT]
A 62-year-old man surnamed Cho is accused of killing his son using a homemade gun.
During questioning, he told police that he had committed the murder over family disputes.
But the victim's bereaved family refuted Cho's claim, calling it groundless.
According to them, on the day the murder took place, Cho was invited to his son's house to celebrate his birthday and there were no conflicts.
They said that Cho had gotten divorced from his spouse 26 years ago over his faults.
Their son learned about their divorce later but didn't bring up the subject to his father.
The victim's family added that after firing the gun at his son, Cho had attempted multiple times to open the room where his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were hiding, urging them to come out.
Lee Heon / Incheon Yeonsu Fire Station (July 21)
The family members of the victim and other witnesses at the scene were hiding out of concern for additional deadly actions.
This indicates that Cho premeditated indiscriminate shooting to kill everyone at the scene.
They submitted a similar statement to the police.
Police plan to question the bereaved family members soon and consider pressing additional charges of premeditated or attempted murder against Cho.
Police will likely adhere to the bereaved family's request and not hold a review on disclosing Cho's personal information.
Flammable substances and devices for building firearms were found during a police raid at Cho's house.
The police requested the National Forensic Service to evaluate and analyze the discoveries precisely, and are working to find out why Cho decided to make the deadly weapons.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.