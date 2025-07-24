[News Today] Justice After 61 Years

[LEAD]

This next story involves a woman who served six months behind bars for biting off a tongue of an aggressor who attempted to sexually assault her.



Just 18-years-old at the time, she is now 78.



In the first retrial hearing, prosecutors have called for her acquittal, acknowledging the act as self-defense and issued a formal apology for failing to protect her at the time.



[REPORT]

Ever since that day in 1964, Choi Mal-ja lived as a sinner though she was a victim of sexual violence.



Now her acquittal has been finalized 61 years since the incident.



"We won! We won!"



Choi who was 18 years old at the time, was handed to trial for biting off 1.5 centimeters of the tongue of a man who tried to sexually assault her.



She claimed self defense but was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for two years.



In the first hearing of a retrial of the case held 61 years later, prosecutors requested her acquittal.



They said that Choi who should have been protected suffered immeasurable pain and acknowledged that her action was self-defense, not unlawful.



Choi Mal-ja / Petitioner for retrial

Acquittal and apology. I clearly heard it. By acknowledging wrongdoing though belatedly, I feel justice is alive in Korea.



Women's groups who had advocated Choi's innocence welcomed the prosecution's decision.



Song Ran-hee / Korea Women's Hot-line

I believe this has opened the door for victims' defensive actions to be recognized as justified acts.



Choi applied for a retrial back in 2020 but proceedings only kicked off in February this year as the appeal was deemed valid only when it reached the Supreme Court.



Sentencing of the retrial is set for September 10.