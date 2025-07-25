News 9

Tariffs hit cars

[Anchor]

The impact of tariffs is clearly reflected in our exports, particularly in the two main pillars: automobiles and semiconductors, as the figures are already showing.

While Hyundai Motor, which is affected by tariffs, has seen a significant decline in profitability, SK hynix has set another record for its highest performance ever.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

Thanks to strong sales of hybrid cars, Hyundai Motor achieved its highest quarterly revenue ever, exceeding 48 trillion won in the second quarter.

However, its operating profit decreased by nearly 16% compared to last year.

The main reason is the 25% tariff imposed by the U.S. starting in April.

The profit has decreased because more taxes are being paid to the U.S.

[Yoon Tae-sik/Head of Hyundai Motor IR Department/Second Quarter Earnings Announcement: "As the tariff effect was fully reflected from the second quarter, a negative impact of 828.2 billion won occurred."]

If the 25% tariff is not reduced, the tariff cost borne by Korean automakers will average 8.35 million won per vehicle, exceeding 9 trillion won annually for Hyundai and Kia combined.

It is estimated that 30% of the annual operating profit will have to be paid in tariffs.

So far, they have reduced tariff costs by selling inventory in the U.S., but that will be difficult in the second half of the year.

[Song Seon-jae/Researcher at Hana Securities Research Center: "(In the second half) the exchange rate is expected to be lower than in the first half, which will somewhat dampen export profitability. Tariff costs will also be fully reflected..."]

On the other hand, SK hynix, which focuses on semiconductors and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) before the tariff imposition, has set another record for its highest performance ever.

In the second quarter, its operating profit was 9.2 trillion won.

The operating profit margin also reached 41%.

SK hynix announced plans to expand investment, citing increased demand for high-performance memory due to the growth of the AI industry.

[Song Hyun-jong/President of SK hynix/Second Quarter Earnings Announcement: "This year, we plan to increase investment compared to our existing plans. This is to respond smoothly to HBM demand..."]

While the automobile industry is taking a step back due to the impact of tariffs, the semiconductor industry is taking off. However, the U.S. has announced plans to impose tariffs on semiconductors as well.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

