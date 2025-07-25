News 9

Nationwide heat wave

[Anchor]

Today (7.24), a heat wave warning has been issued nationwide, except for Taebaek in Gangwon Province.

The heat is expected to intensify, peaking on Saturday (7.26) when temperatures in Seoul will rise to 38 degrees.

Our weather correspondent Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

The heat wave is becoming more severe day by day, compounded by the scorching sunlight and sticky humidity.

Today, the temperature in Ansung, Gyeonggi Province, reached a nationwide high of 37.6 degrees, while temperatures in Miryang and Namwon were 36.8 degrees and 36 degrees, respectively, with most areas hovering around 35 degrees.

The heat wave warning has been strengthened and expanded.

Similar to the worst heat wave earlier this month, the warning has been extended nationwide, excluding Taebaek and the mountainous areas of Jeju.

The heat wave will continue to intensify, reaching its peak over the weekend.

It is forecasted that temperatures in Seoul will rise to 38 degrees during the day on Saturday.

This is as hot as the 37.8 degrees recorded on July 8.

This heat wave is expected to be more severe in the western regions of the central area, including the metropolitan area and Chungcheong, compared to the southern regions.

Currently, three typhoons, No. 7 to No. 9, are developing in the tropical sea, with Typhoon Francisco (No. 7) strengthening the high pressure over our country and bringing in southeast winds, which intensifies the heat wave.

[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Under high pressure, strong sunlight and the foehn effect from southeasterly winds will cause temperatures to rise significantly, especially in western regions."]

This summer, the average of the highest daily temperatures and average temperatures has already recorded the highest in history, and the number of heat wave days is the third highest ever.

The Meteorological Administration predicts that temperatures will drop somewhat early next week, but will still exceed 33 degrees during the day, and tropical nights will continue.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

