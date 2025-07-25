Body found in Gapyeong floods

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (7.24), the body of a man presumed to be one of the missing was found in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, where search operations continue following heavy rain damage.



Although some recovery efforts are underway in villages that were isolated by the flooding, many remain in a dire situation.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has more.



[Report]



Rescue workers form a line as they search along the river.



With high water levels and a strong current, every step is difficult.



["Stay to the inside!"]



It’s the fifth day of search operations in the Gapyeong area. Three people are still missing: a woman in her 40s and her teenage son who went missing at a campsite, and a man in his 50s swept away by rapid currents.



This morning, the body of a man presumed to be one of the missing was found in Deokhyeon-ri Valley.



Authorities are currently conducting DNA analysis to confirm his identity.



The search area is being expanded.



[Kim Cheol-oh/Fire Prevention Director, Gapyeong Fire Station: "At the time of the heavy rain, the Cheongpyeong Dam released water, so the currents became extremely strong. We are expanding the search area to Gangdong Bridge and tributaries of the Han River."]



This is the river where firefighters are searching for the missing.



Beside it, a completely crushed car shows just how powerful the water was.



This village had been isolated for four days due to the downpour, but an access road has finally been restored.



[Yoo Yeon-sik/Gapyeong-eup, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: "We transported food and water with carriers, and that’s how we managed to survive."]



However, the inner roads remain collapsed, and some bridges have been completely destroyed.



Local merchants, who were preparing for the summer tourism season, are devastated.



[Bae In-seon/Gapyeong-eup, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: "(Why is it so dark in here?) Because there's no electricity. Even our phones weren’t working until yesterday."]



Nationwide, emergency recovery of damaged facilities from this storm has only just surpassed 50%.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



