News 9

Body found in Gapyeong floods

입력 2025.07.25 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (7.24), the body of a man presumed to be one of the missing was found in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, where search operations continue following heavy rain damage.

Although some recovery efforts are underway in villages that were isolated by the flooding, many remain in a dire situation.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has more.

[Report]

Rescue workers form a line as they search along the river.

With high water levels and a strong current, every step is difficult.

["Stay to the inside!"]

It’s the fifth day of search operations in the Gapyeong area. Three people are still missing: a woman in her 40s and her teenage son who went missing at a campsite, and a man in his 50s swept away by rapid currents.

This morning, the body of a man presumed to be one of the missing was found in Deokhyeon-ri Valley.

Authorities are currently conducting DNA analysis to confirm his identity.

The search area is being expanded.

[Kim Cheol-oh/Fire Prevention Director, Gapyeong Fire Station: "At the time of the heavy rain, the Cheongpyeong Dam released water, so the currents became extremely strong. We are expanding the search area to Gangdong Bridge and tributaries of the Han River."]

This is the river where firefighters are searching for the missing.

Beside it, a completely crushed car shows just how powerful the water was.

This village had been isolated for four days due to the downpour, but an access road has finally been restored.

[Yoo Yeon-sik/Gapyeong-eup, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: "We transported food and water with carriers, and that’s how we managed to survive."]

However, the inner roads remain collapsed, and some bridges have been completely destroyed.

Local merchants, who were preparing for the summer tourism season, are devastated.

[Bae In-seon/Gapyeong-eup, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: "(Why is it so dark in here?) Because there's no electricity. Even our phones weren’t working until yesterday."]

Nationwide, emergency recovery of damaged facilities from this storm has only just surpassed 50%.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Body found in Gapyeong floods
    • 입력 2025-07-25 00:04:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (7.24), the body of a man presumed to be one of the missing was found in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, where search operations continue following heavy rain damage.

Although some recovery efforts are underway in villages that were isolated by the flooding, many remain in a dire situation.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has more.

[Report]

Rescue workers form a line as they search along the river.

With high water levels and a strong current, every step is difficult.

["Stay to the inside!"]

It’s the fifth day of search operations in the Gapyeong area. Three people are still missing: a woman in her 40s and her teenage son who went missing at a campsite, and a man in his 50s swept away by rapid currents.

This morning, the body of a man presumed to be one of the missing was found in Deokhyeon-ri Valley.

Authorities are currently conducting DNA analysis to confirm his identity.

The search area is being expanded.

[Kim Cheol-oh/Fire Prevention Director, Gapyeong Fire Station: "At the time of the heavy rain, the Cheongpyeong Dam released water, so the currents became extremely strong. We are expanding the search area to Gangdong Bridge and tributaries of the Han River."]

This is the river where firefighters are searching for the missing.

Beside it, a completely crushed car shows just how powerful the water was.

This village had been isolated for four days due to the downpour, but an access road has finally been restored.

[Yoo Yeon-sik/Gapyeong-eup, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: "We transported food and water with carriers, and that’s how we managed to survive."]

However, the inner roads remain collapsed, and some bridges have been completely destroyed.

Local merchants, who were preparing for the summer tourism season, are devastated.

[Bae In-seon/Gapyeong-eup, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: "(Why is it so dark in here?) Because there's no electricity. Even our phones weren’t working until yesterday."]

Nationwide, emergency recovery of damaged facilities from this storm has only just surpassed 50%.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.
문예슬
문예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

출발 직전 ‘일방 취소’ 당한 정부…‘2+2 협상’ 불발

출발 직전 ‘일방 취소’ 당한 정부…‘2+2 협상’ 불발
일본은 쌀 주고 차 지켰는데…<br>한미 시각차 큰 듯

일본은 쌀 주고 차 지켰는데…한미 시각차 큰 듯
태백 제외 전국 폭염특보…<br>주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정

태백 제외 전국 폭염특보…주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정
‘건희2’ ‘수첩’ 드러나는 정황들<br>…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사 속도

‘건희2’ ‘수첩’ 드러나는 정황들…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사 속도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.