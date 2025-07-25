Kim probe eyes church ties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special prosecutor investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is focusing on whether there was lobbying involving the Unification Church.



They have secured various pieces of circumstantial evidence, including phone messages and notebook memos.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has more.



[Report]



The former head of the Unification Church’s world headquarters, Mr. Yoon, gave luxury items to Jeon Seong-bae, also known as “Shaman Geon Jin,” as gifts for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee between April and August 2022.



At the time, the Unification Church needed funding for an infrastructure project in Cambodia.



Coincidentally, in June 2022—around the time the gifts were given—KOICA's ODA loan limit for Cambodia was increased.



Another key issue for the church, its attempt to acquire YTN, also took place after the gifts were delivered.



The special prosecutor’s main task is to determine whether these gifts, along with the church's interests, were ultimately delivered to the former First Lady.



To investigate this, the special team has obtained and is analyzing text messages and memo notes from Jeon and Yoon’s phones.



First, regarding the YTN acquisition, it was discovered that Mr. Jeon sent a text message to Mr. Yoon stating his intent to "ask Representative Lee Chul-gyu how to proceed with the acquisition," with Lee known as a close aide to then-President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Yoon’s notebook also contains entries suggesting private meetings with then-President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The prosecution is also focusing on messages between Jeon and someone listed as “Keon-hee2,” believed to be a close aide of the former First Lady.



Jeon recommended several individuals to “Keon-hee2” and received a reply asking for their résumés.



However, Jeon claims that he never conveyed any lobbying requests directly to former President Yoon or the former First Lady.



To verify these claims, the team has raided KOICA and SAMIL PwC, the agency overseeing the sale of public shares in YTN.



They also reiterated their plan to summon the former First Lady for questioning as scheduled.



Tomorrow (7.25), they will summon her aides, Yoo Kyung-ok and Jeong Ji-won, to question them about the gifts.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



